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Photo: Elisabeth Moss Visits A FEW GOOD MEN on Broadway

See Moss backstage with her former The West Wing co-ster Bradley Whitford.

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Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Elisabeth Moss visited her “The West Wing” costar Bradley Whitford at A Few Good Men on Broadway at Lincoln Center Theater. Check out a photo!

From 1999 to 2006, Moss appeared in a recurring role on The West Wing as Zoey Bartlet, the daughter of President Josiah Bartlet (Martin Sheen) and First Lady Abbey Bartlet (Stockard Channing). She remained with the series through its final season. Bradley Whitford starred as White House Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman throughout the show's run from 1999 to 2006. His performance earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2001.

The Broadway production of A Few Good Men marks the return of Sorkin's courtroom drama, which follows military lawyer Daniel Kaffee as he defends two Marines accused of murder. Working alongside determined attorney Joanne Galloway, Kaffee uncovers evidence of a possible cover-up that places him in direct conflict with the military chain of command.

Photo credit: Martín Acuña

Photo: Elisabeth Moss Visits A FEW GOOD MEN on Broadway — photo 1 of 1

Bradley Whitford, Elizabeth Moss

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