David Yazbek Will Release New EP 'Four Songs From DEAD OUTLAW'

David Yazbek has announced that he will release a new EP, titled "Four Songs From Dead Outlaw," which will be available to stream on November 16.

According to a post on Instagram, the release will feature full-band recordings of songs from his Tony-nominated Broadway musical Dead Outlaw. The tracks will offer a fresh take from Yazbek, co-writer Erik Della Penna, and producer Dean Sharenow. For the first time, the songs will be rendered by the actual recording artists behind them.

The EP will be available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and more. Pre-save the EP now here.

About Dead Outlaw

Dead Outlaw features music and lyrics by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, a book by Itamar Moses, and direction by David Cromer. Following its hit world premiere at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre and multiple award wins—including the 2024 Drama Desk, New York Drama Critics’ Circle, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical.

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.

The Broadway cast of Dead Outlaw includes 2025 Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand as Elmer McCurdy, 2025 Tony Award nominee Jeb Brown as Band Leader/Jarrett, Eddie Cooper as Coroner Johnson, Dashiell Eaves as Louis/Charles Patterson, 2025 Tony Award nominee Julia Knitel as Helen/Maggie, Ken Marks as George, Trent Saunders as Andy Payne, Thom Sesma as Coroner Noguchi, with Emily Fink, Justin Gregory Lopez, Noah Plomgren, Max Sangerman, Scott Stangland, and Graham Stevens as understudies.

The creative team for Dead Outlaw includes Ani Taj (choreography), Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting), Kai Harada (sound design), J. Jared Janas (hair, wig, makeup design), Dean Sharenow (music supervision), Rebekah Bruce (music direction), and David Yazbek, Erik Della Penna, and Dean Sharenow (orchestrations and arrangements). Casting is by The TRC Company/Peter Van Dam, CSA. Cynthia Cahill serves as the Production Stage Manager.

The Tony-nominated musical played its final performance at the Longacre Theatre on Sunday, June 29. The show played 73 regular performances and 14 previews. Dead Outlaw opened at the Longacre Theatre on Sunday, April 27.

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