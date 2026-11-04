Video: The Kid Critics Brush Up on Their Theatre History at The Museum of Broadway





It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues Kid Critics, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Quinn (10), Ellie (9), and Kian (9), who recently took a very special trip to the Museum of Broadway. Curious about what they thought of the experience? Find out in this video!

The female-founded award-winning Museum of Broadway is the world’s first-ever permanent museum dedicated to the storied history and legendary artists, creators and stars of Broadway musicals and plays, past and present. Offering unrivaled “backstage” access, The Museum of Broadway goes behind-the-scenes to show guests of all ages how a Broadway show is made from conception to curtain call. A one-of-its-kind entertaining and educational celebration of Broadway for the theater enthusiast and insider alike, The Museum of Broadway transports visitors visually through centuries of time. Experience a stunning, ever-evolving curation from the 1700s-present day one dazzling, unforgettable exhibit, costume, prop, rendering and rarity at a time. Through each piece, The Museum of Broadway honors the legacies of those who paved the way for today’s Broadway and the next generation of theatergoers and creators.

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