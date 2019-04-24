Photo Coverage: The Stars Hit The Red Carpet For Opening Night Of TOOTSIE!

TOOTSIE
Apr. 24, 2019  

Tootsie officially opened last night, April 23! BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of all the red carpet action below!

Tootsie tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime - as the star of a new Broadway musical.

TOOTSIE features an original score by Tony Award-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), a book by Robert Horn(13; Dame Edna, Back with a Vengeance), choreography by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas), and music direction by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit). Tootsie will be directed by eight-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).

The company is led by Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey, Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Tony Award nominee Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, John Behlmann as Max Van Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Marshall, Tony Award winner Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, and Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Jessica Rose Brunish and Corey Brunish
Jessica Rose Brunish and Corey Brunish

Jessica Rose Brunish and Corey Brunish
Jessica Rose Brunish and Corey Brunish

Jessica Rose Brunish and Corey Brunish
Jessica Rose Brunish and Corey Brunish

Geneva Carr
Geneva Carr

Geneva Carr
Geneva Carr

Desmond Child
Desmond Child

Desmond Child
Desmond Child

Katrina Lenk
Katrina Lenk

Ethan Slater
Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater
Ethan Slater

Michael Alden
Michael Alden

Michael Alden
Michael Alden

Dale Badway
Dale Badway

Dale Badway
Dale Badway

Mark Linn-Baker
Mark Linn-Baker

Mark Linn-Baker
Mark Linn-Baker

Charles Busch
Charles Busch

Charles Busch with his sister Margaret
Charles Busch with his sister Margaret

Helene York
Helene York

Helene York
Helene York

David Yazbek and Elizabeth Doberneck
David Yazbek and Elizabeth Doberneck

David Yazbek
David Yazbek

Robert Horn
Robert Horn

Robert Horn
Robert Horn

Valerie Simpson
Valerie Simpson

Valerie Simpson
Valerie Simpson

Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez
Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez

Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez
Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez

David Yazbek and Robert Horn
David Yazbek and Robert Horn

Ryan Eggold
Ryan Eggold

Ryan Eggold
Ryan Eggold

Maddie Corman
Maddie Corman

Maddie Corman
Maddie Corman

Will Kemp
Will Kemp

Will Kemp
Will Kemp

Johathan Chu
Johathan Chu

Christy Altomare
Christy Altomare

Christy Altomare
Christy Altomare

Chuck Cooper
Chuck Cooper

Deborah Brevoort and Chuck Coope
Deborah Brevoort and Chuck Coope

Debra Messing
Debra Messing

Debra Messing
Debra Messing

Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks

Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth

Tracie Bennett
Tracie Bennett

Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston

Carol Fineman
Carol Fineman

Carol Fineman and Scott Sanders
Carol Fineman and Scott Sanders

Scott Sanders
Scott Sanders

Marissa Neitling
Marissa Neitling

Marissa Neitling
Marissa Neitling

Steven Boyer and Emily Boyer
Steven Boyer and Emily Boyer

Steven Boyer
Steven Boyer

Annaleigh Ashford
Annaleigh Ashford

Annaleigh Ashford
Annaleigh Ashford

Victor Garber
Victor Garber

Annaleigh Ashford, Victor Garber and Harvey Fierstein
Annaleigh Ashford, Victor Garber and Harvey Fierstein

Harvey Fierstein
Harvey Fierstein

Michael Rosen
Michael Rosen

Harvey Fierstein and Michael Rosen
Harvey Fierstein and Michael Rosen

George C. Wolfe
George C. Wolfe

Justin Paul and Asher Fogle Paul
Justin Paul and Asher Fogle Paul

Justin Paul
Justin Paul

Jess Cagle and Matt Whitney
Jess Cagle and Matt Whitney

Jess Cagle
Jess Cagle

Matt Whitney
Matt Whitney

Jess Cagle and Matt Whitney
Jess Cagle and Matt Whitney

James Snyder
James Snyder

James Snyder
James Snyder

Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin
Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin

Ben McKenzie
Ben McKenzie

Morena Baccarin
Morena Baccarin

Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin
Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin

Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin
Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin

Ben McKenzie
Ben McKenzie

Ben McKenzie
Ben McKenzie

Morena Baccarin
Morena Baccarin

Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin
Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin

Amy Sherman
Amy Sherman

Candy Spelling
Candy Spelling

Candy Spelling
Candy Spelling

Jane Krakowski
Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski
Jane Krakowski

Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Malcolm Gladwell
Malcolm Gladwell

Mike Doyle
Mike Doyle

Colin Donnell
Colin Donnell

Michele Lee
Michele Lee

Michele Lee and Andrew Rannells
Michele Lee and Andrew Rannells

Michele Lee and Andrew Rannells
Michele Lee and Andrew Rannells

Michele Lee
Michele Lee

Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett

Sandra Bernhard and Carol Burnett
Sandra Bernhard and Carol Burnett

Michele Lee, Sandra Bernhard and Carol Burnett
Michele Lee, Sandra Bernhard and Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett

Sandra Bernhard
Sandra Bernhard

Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett

Deborah Brevoort
Deborah Brevoort

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale

Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett

Todrick Hall
Todrick Hall

Todrick Hall
Todrick Hall

Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown
Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown

Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown
Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown

F. Murray Abraham
F. Murray Abraham

Jamie deRoy
Jamie deRoy

Brenda Vaccarro
Brenda Vaccarro

Michele Lee and Sandra Bernhard
Michele Lee and Sandra Bernhard

