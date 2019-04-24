Photo Coverage: The Stars Hit The Red Carpet For Opening Night Of TOOTSIE!
Tootsie officially opened last night, April 23! BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of all the red carpet action below!
Tootsie tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime - as the star of a new Broadway musical.
TOOTSIE features an original score by Tony Award-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), a book by Robert Horn(13; Dame Edna, Back with a Vengeance), choreography by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas), and music direction by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit). Tootsie will be directed by eight-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).
The company is led by Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey, Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Tony Award nominee Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, John Behlmann as Max Van Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Marshall, Tony Award winner Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, and Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Jessica Rose Brunish and Corey Brunish
Charles Busch with his sister Margaret
Helene York
David Yazbek and Elizabeth Doberneck
Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez
Johathan Chu
Deborah Brevoort and Chuck Coope
Carol Fineman and Scott Sanders
Marissa Neitling
Annaleigh Ashford, Victor Garber and Harvey Fierstein
Harvey Fierstein and Michael Rosen
Justin Paul and Asher Fogle Paul
Jess Cagle and Matt Whitney
Matt Whitney
Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin
Amy Sherman
Malcolm Gladwell
Michele Lee and Andrew Rannells
Sandra Bernhard and Carol Burnett
Michele Lee, Sandra Bernhard and Carol Burnett
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett
Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown
Michele Lee and Sandra Bernhard