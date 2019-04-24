Photo Coverage: The Stars Hit The Red Carpet For Opening Night Of TOOTSIE!

Tootsie officially opened last night, April 23! BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of all the red carpet action below!

Tootsie tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime - as the star of a new Broadway musical.

TOOTSIE features an original score by Tony Award-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), a book by Robert Horn(13; Dame Edna, Back with a Vengeance), choreography by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas), and music direction by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit). Tootsie will be directed by eight-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).

The company is led by Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey, Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Tony Award nominee Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, John Behlmann as Max Van Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Marshall, Tony Award winner Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, and Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Jessica Rose Brunish and Corey Brunish



Jessica Rose Brunish and Corey Brunish



Jessica Rose Brunish and Corey Brunish



Geneva Carr



Geneva Carr



Desmond Child



Desmond Child



Katrina Lenk



Ethan Slater



Ethan Slater



Michael Alden



Michael Alden



Dale Badway



Dale Badway



Mark Linn-Baker



Mark Linn-Baker



Charles Busch



Charles Busch with his sister Margaret



Helene York



Helene York



David Yazbek and Elizabeth Doberneck



David Yazbek



Robert Horn



Robert Horn



Valerie Simpson



Valerie Simpson



Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez



Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez



David Yazbek and Robert Horn



Ryan Eggold



Ryan Eggold



Maddie Corman



Maddie Corman



Will Kemp



Will Kemp



Johathan Chu



Christy Altomare



Christy Altomare



Chuck Cooper



Deborah Brevoort and Chuck Coope



Debra Messing



Debra Messing



Tyra Banks



Tyra Banks



Kristin Chenoweth



Kristin Chenoweth



Kristin Chenoweth



Tracie Bennett



Bryan Cranston



Bryan Cranston



Carol Fineman



Carol Fineman and Scott Sanders



Scott Sanders



Marissa Neitling



Marissa Neitling



Steven Boyer and Emily Boyer



Steven Boyer



Annaleigh Ashford



Annaleigh Ashford



Victor Garber



Annaleigh Ashford, Victor Garber and Harvey Fierstein



Harvey Fierstein



Michael Rosen



Harvey Fierstein and Michael Rosen



George C. Wolfe



Justin Paul and Asher Fogle Paul



Justin Paul



Jess Cagle and Matt Whitney



Jess Cagle



Matt Whitney



Jess Cagle and Matt Whitney