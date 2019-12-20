Photo Coverage: The New York Pops Rehearses For It's Holiday Concert

It's another Sold Out Concert for The New York Pops Holiday Concert at Carnegie Hall tonight and in addition the open rehearsal was also sold out.

Capathia Jenkins and Tony DeSare are the guest artists along with Judith Clubman's Essential Voices USA. Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke will be on the podium and will be dispensing his musical gifts to New York City and Santa will be holding the baton too.

Check out the rehearsal photos.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



From This Author Stephen Sorokoff

