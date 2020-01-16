Photo Coverage: The Cast of UNMASKED THE MUSIC OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER Meets The Press

The cast of the Paper Mill Playhouse world premiere of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber met the press this week! Get a peek inside rehearsal!

Directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Paper Mill's Cinderella), with music supervision by David Andrew Wilson (School of Rock, Cats) music direction by Sam Davis (Prince of Broadway), the cast will feature Nicholas Edwards (Frozen), Alex Finke (Come From Away), Alyssa Giannetti (Love Never Dies), Jeremy Landon Hays (The Phantom of the Opera), Kara Haller (School of Rock), Amy Justman (Company), Andrew Kober (School of Rock, Paper Mill's Cinderella), Angel Lozada (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!), Bronson Norris Murphy (Love Never Dies), Mamie Parris (School of Rock, Cats), Dave Schoonover (Love Never Dies, Paper Mill's Cinderella), and Rema Webb (Escape to Margaritaville).

One of the most successful musical theater composers of all time takes audiences behind the scenes in Unmasked, a world-premiere featuring stories and songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber's remarkable life and celebrated work. This funny and warm musical portrait, a concert for the theater, offers an intimate look at Lloyd Webber's five decades in the spotlight and beyond, from his quirky family and bohemian youth in London to the creation of such smash hits as Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard. You'll hear new and sometimes unexpected interpretations of his best-loved songs, rediscovered gems, and some new material specially written for this production.

Unmasked: The Music of Andew Lloyd Webber begins performances Thursday, January 30, 2020, and will continue through Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy





