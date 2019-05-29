Photo Coverage: THE PROM'S Brooks Ashmanskas Receives Sardi's Portrait!

The Prom's Brooks Ashmanskas was honored with a portrait at the iconic Sardi's yesterday, May 28.

Nominated for 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical, The Prom is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars, a small town, and a love that unites them all. THE PROM opened on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street).

THE PROM stars Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (The Iceman Cometh), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon(Groundhog Day).

Photo Credit: Monroe George



Brooks Ashmanskas' Sardi's Portrait



Brooks Ashmanskas and Max Klimavicius



Brooks Ashmanskas



Brooks Ashmanskas



Brooks Ashmanskas



Brooks Ashmanskas and Max Klimavicius



Brooks Ashmanskas



Casey Nicholaw, Christopher Sieber, Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel, and Bob Martin



Bob Martin, Casey Nicholaw, Brooks Ashmanskas, Chad Beguelin, and Matthew Sklar



Brooks Ashmanskas with members of the cast and creative team of The Prom



Brooks Ashmanskas with The Prom cast mates Courtenay Collins, Angie Schworer, Caitlin Kinnunen, Christopher Sieber, Beth Leavel, Josh Lamon and Michael Potts



Victor Garber, Debra Monk, Susan Stroman, Jack O'Brien, Brooks Ashmanskas, Marc Shaiman, and Reg Rogers