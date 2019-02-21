Photo Coverage: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Opens Off-Broadway

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Feb. 21, 2019  

The Play That Goes Wrong officially opened its off-Broadway transfer engagement last night at New World Stages - Stage 4. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!

The new production of The Play That Goes Wrong features Ryan Vincent Anderson as Trevor, Brent Bateman as Robert, Bartley Booz as Dennis, Matt Harrington as Chris, Bianca Horn as Annie, Chris Lanceley as Jonathan, Ashley Reyes as Sandra, and Matt Walker as Max. The cast will also include Damien Brett, Adam Daveline, Simone Policano, and Maggie Weston.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Damien Brett, Ashley Reyes, Bartley Booz, Bianca Horn, Brent Bateman, Chris Lanceley, Matt Harrington, Matt Walker, Maggie Weston

Damien Brett, Ashley Reyes, Bartley Booz, Bianca Horn, Brent Bateman, Chris Lanceley, Matt Harrington, Matt Walker, Maggie Weston

Damien Brett, Ashley Reyes, Bartley Booz, Bianca Horn, Brent Bateman, Chris Lanceley, Matt Harrington, Matt Walker, Maggie Weston

Damien Brett, Ashley Reyes, Bartley Booz, Bianca Horn, Brent Bateman, Chris Lanceley, Matt Harrington, Matt Walker, Maggie Weston

Damien Brett, Ashley Reyes, Bartley Booz, Bianca Horn, Brent Bateman, Chris Lanceley, Matt Harrington, Matt Walker, Maggie Weston

Matt DiCarlo

Matt DiCarlo

Mark Evans, Matt DiCarlo

Bartley Booz

Bartley Booz

Damien Brett

Damien Brett

Chris Lanceley

Chris Lanceley

Ryan Vincent Anderson

Ryan Vincent Anderson

Maggie Weston

Maggie Weston

Adam Daveline

Adam Daveline

Matt Harrington

Matt Harrington

Matt Walker

Matt Walker

Brent Bateman

Brent Bateman

Matt Walker, Damien Brett, Matt Harrington, Brent Bateman, Chris Lanceley, Bartley Booz, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Adam Daveline

Matt Walker, Damien Brett, Matt Harrington, Brent Bateman, Chris Lanceley, Bartley Booz, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Adam Daveline

Ashley Reyes

Ashley Reyes

Bianca Horn

Bianca Horn

Bianca Horn, Maggie Weston, Ashley Reyes

Bianca Horn, Maggie Weston, Ashley Reyes

Ryan Vincent Anderson, Maggie Weston, Bianca Horn, Damien Brett, Bartley Booz, Matt Harrington, Brent Bateman, Ashley Reyes, Matt Walker, Chris Lanceley, Adam Daveline

