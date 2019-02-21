Photo Coverage: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Opens Off-Broadway

The Play That Goes Wrong officially opened its off-Broadway transfer engagement last night at New World Stages - Stage 4. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!

The new production of The Play That Goes Wrong features Ryan Vincent Anderson as Trevor, Brent Bateman as Robert, Bartley Booz as Dennis, Matt Harrington as Chris, Bianca Horn as Annie, Chris Lanceley as Jonathan, Ashley Reyes as Sandra, and Matt Walker as Max. The cast will also include Damien Brett, Adam Daveline, Simone Policano, and Maggie Weston.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Damien Brett, Ashley Reyes, Bartley Booz, Bianca Horn, Brent Bateman, Chris Lanceley, Matt Harrington, Matt Walker, Maggie Weston



Matt DiCarlo



Mark Evans, Matt DiCarlo



Bartley Booz



Damien Brett



Chris Lanceley



Ryan Vincent Anderson



Maggie Weston



Adam Daveline



Matt Harrington



Matt Walker



Brent Bateman



Matt Walker, Damien Brett, Matt Harrington, Brent Bateman, Chris Lanceley, Bartley Booz, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Adam Daveline



Ashley Reyes



Bianca Horn



Bianca Horn, Maggie Weston, Ashley Reyes



Ryan Vincent Anderson, Maggie Weston, Bianca Horn, Damien Brett, Bartley Booz, Matt Harrington, Brent Bateman, Ashley Reyes, Matt Walker, Chris Lanceley, Adam Daveline