Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram

Feb. 5, 2019  

Theatre Communications Group just presented its 2019 Gala, directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer and featuring performances from Oklahoma!'s Ali Stroker, Hadestown's Patrick Page and Eva Noblezada, and Angels in America's Beth Malone.

TCG's 2019 Gala honored Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner; Broadway press agent, and President of DKC/O&M, Rick Miramontez; and arts philanthropist, and Chairman Emerita of Ingram Industries, Inc., Martha R. Ingram.

The co-chairs for the TCG Gala included: Jacob G. Padr n, Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson, Thomas Schumacher and Matthew White, and Liesl Tommy. In addition to the honorees, TCG celebrated its long-standing commitment to advancing leaders of color in the field and the many programs that support these efforts. Proceeds from the Gala benefit TCG's wide-ranging programs to strengthen and promote the multi-generational theatre field, while making a better world because of theatre.

Past honorees at the TCG annual gala now in its seventh year include actor Brian Dennehy, director Kenny Leon, playwright Lynn Nottage, actress and playwright Danai Gurira, theatrical producers Stephen C. Byrd and Alia Jones-Harvey, set designer Ming Cho Lee, lighting designer Jules Fisher, the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, The Vilcek Foundation, producers Ruth and Stephen Hendel, Judith O. Rubin, and the creators of War Paint (Scott Frankel, Michael Greif, Michael Korie, and Doug Wright).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Adrian Budhu, Teresa Eyring
Adrian Budhu, Teresa Eyring

Jamie deRoy
Adrian Budhu, Teresa Eyring

Anais Mitchell
Jamie deRoy

Christopher Tierney
Jamie deRoy

Joel Grey
Anais Mitchell

Isaac Butler
Anais Mitchell

Stephen Byrd
Christopher Tierney

David Rockwell
Christopher Tierney

Michael Hsu Rosen
Joel Grey

KEli Goff
Joel Grey

Mike Bosner and guest
Isaac Butler

Mara Isaacs
Isaac Butler

Michael Urie
Stephen Byrd

Michael Urie, Michael Hsu Rosen
Stephen Byrd

Gideon Glick
David Rockwell

Ali Stroker
David Rockwell

Paige Davis, Patrick Page
Michael Hsu Rosen

Amber Gray
Michael Hsu Rosen

Richie Jackson, Jordan Roth
KEli Goff

Jordan Roth
KEli Goff

Alia Jones-Harvey
Mike Bosner and guest

Rob Russo, Leslie Kritzer, Jamie DuMont
Mike Bosner and guest

Eva Price
Mara Isaacs

Eva Noblezada
Mara Isaacs

Michael Mayer
Michael Urie

Beth Malone
Michael Urie

Rick Miramontez
Michael Urie, Michael Hsu Rosen

Jamie DuMont, Rick Miramontez
Michael Urie, Michael Hsu Rosen

Jeanine Tesori
Gideon Glick

Tony Kushner
Gideon Glick

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Ali Stroker

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Ali Stroker

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Paige Davis, Patrick Page

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Paige Davis, Patrick Page

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Amber Gray

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Amber Gray

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Richie Jackson, Jordan Roth

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Richie Jackson, Jordan Roth

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Jordan Roth

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Jordan Roth

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Alia Jones-Harvey

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Alia Jones-Harvey

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Rob Russo, Leslie Kritzer, Jamie DuMont

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Rob Russo, Leslie Kritzer, Jamie DuMont

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Eva Price

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Eva Price

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Eva Noblezada

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Eva Noblezada

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Michael Mayer

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Michael Mayer

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Beth Malone

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Beth Malone

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Rick Miramontez

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Rick Miramontez

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Jamie DuMont, Rick Miramontez

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Jamie DuMont, Rick Miramontez

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Jeanine Tesori

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Jeanine Tesori

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Tony Kushner

Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram
Tony Kushner



