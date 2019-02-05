Photo Coverage: TCG Gala Honors Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram

Theatre Communications Group just presented its 2019 Gala, directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer and featuring performances from Oklahoma!'s Ali Stroker, Hadestown's Patrick Page and Eva Noblezada, and Angels in America's Beth Malone.

TCG's 2019 Gala honored Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner; Broadway press agent, and President of DKC/O&M, Rick Miramontez; and arts philanthropist, and Chairman Emerita of Ingram Industries, Inc., Martha R. Ingram.

The co-chairs for the TCG Gala included: Jacob G. Padr n, Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson, Thomas Schumacher and Matthew White, and Liesl Tommy. In addition to the honorees, TCG celebrated its long-standing commitment to advancing leaders of color in the field and the many programs that support these efforts. Proceeds from the Gala benefit TCG's wide-ranging programs to strengthen and promote the multi-generational theatre field, while making a better world because of theatre.

Past honorees at the TCG annual gala now in its seventh year include actor Brian Dennehy, director Kenny Leon, playwright Lynn Nottage, actress and playwright Danai Gurira, theatrical producers Stephen C. Byrd and Alia Jones-Harvey, set designer Ming Cho Lee, lighting designer Jules Fisher, the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, The Vilcek Foundation, producers Ruth and Stephen Hendel, Judith O. Rubin, and the creators of War Paint (Scott Frankel, Michael Greif, Michael Korie, and Doug Wright).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Adrian Budhu, Teresa Eyring



Jamie deRoy



Anais Mitchell



Christopher Tierney



Joel Grey



Isaac Butler



Stephen Byrd



David Rockwell



Michael Hsu Rosen



KEli Goff



Mike Bosner and guest



Mara Isaacs



Michael Urie



Michael Urie, Michael Hsu Rosen



Gideon Glick



Ali Stroker



Paige Davis, Patrick Page



Amber Gray



Richie Jackson, Jordan Roth



Jordan Roth



Alia Jones-Harvey



Rob Russo, Leslie Kritzer, Jamie DuMont



Eva Price



Eva Noblezada



Michael Mayer



Beth Malone



Rick Miramontez



Jamie DuMont, Rick Miramontez



Jeanine Tesori



Tony Kushner



