Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander

Oct. 23, 2017  

Best in Shows, a star-studded cabaret evening benefitting the Humane Society of New York, honored James L. Nederlander, (Jimmy) the President of The Nederlander Organization. BroadwayWorld was there and brings you photos from the show below!

Mr. Nederlander was awarded the third annual Humane Society of New York's Sandy Fund Award in recognition of his deep concern and support of the needs of rescued animals. Mr. Nederlander has a special connection to The Sandy Fund, which is named in honor of the original canine star of Broadway's Annie. It was his father, James M. Nederlander, who produced the legendary musical, and so gave Sandy his very first acting job. Sandy quickly became a Broadway star, playing 2,363 performances of Annie on Broadway, and performed for two American Presidents at the White House.

Best In Shows featured performances by Andrea McArdle, Jennifer Simard, Orfeh, Stephen Wallem, Emily Skinner, Brad Oscar, Lacretta Nicole, Michael Mulheren, Bill Berloni, Marty Thomas, and more, along with some four-legged friends!

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Kaitlyn Martinez and Shane a Hurricane Harvey Rescue Dog

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Ann Marie Karash and Ivy a Hurricane Harvey Rescue Dog

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Bill Berloni

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Bill Berloni

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Seth Rudetsky

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Seth Rudetsky

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Lilly Cooper

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Lilly Cooper

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Lilly Cooper

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Adam Kantor and Romeo

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Adam Kantor and Romeo

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Adam Kantor and Romeo

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Duncan Sheik

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Duncan Sheik

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Duncan Sheik

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Jennifer Simard

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Jennifer Simard

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Jennifer Simard

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Stephen Wallem

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Stephen Wallem

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Stephen Wallem

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Emily Skinner

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Emily Skinner

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Emily Skinner

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Marty Thomas and Lacretta Nicole

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Marty Thomas

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Lacretta Nicole

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Orfeh, Marty Thomas and Lacretta Nicole

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Orfeh, Marty Thomas and Lacretta Nicole

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Seth Rudetsky, Botti and Michael Mulheren

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Botti and Michael Mulheren

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Botti and Michael Mulheren

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Botti and Michael Mulheren

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Brad Oscar and Baz

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Brad Oscar

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Brad Oscar

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Andrea McArdle

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Andrea McArdle

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Dusty and Andrea McArdle

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Andrea McArdle and Dusty

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Andrea McArdle and Bill Berloni

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Andrea McArdle presenting The Sandy Award

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
James L. Nederlander

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
James L. Nederlander

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
James L. Nederlander

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Andrea McArdle

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Andrea McArdle leading the cast in the finale-Jennifer Simard, Orfeh, Stephen Wallem, Emily Skinner, Brad Oscar, Lacretta Nicole, Michael Mulheren, Bill Berloni and Marty Thomas

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Bill Berloni and James L. Nederlander

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Marty Thomas

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Andrea McArdle, James L. Nederlander and Bill Berloni

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Lacretta Nicole, Stephen Wallem, Orfeh, Bill Berloni, Michael Mulheren, James L. Nederlander, Emily Skinner, Andrea McArdle, Marty Thomas, Adam Kantor, Brad Oscar and Seth Rudetsky

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
James L. Nederlander and Andrea McArdle

Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
Orfeh


Related Articles

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Genevieve Rafter Keddy

  • Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander
  • Photo Coverage: SQUEAMISH Celebrates Opening Night at the Beckett Theatre
  • Photo Coverage: Max von Essen, Byron Jennings, Scarlett Strallen and More Read DANGEROUS Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Coverage: Leslie Kritzer, Laura Bell Bundy & the Cast of THE HONEYMOONERS Celebrate Opening Night!
  • Photo Coverage: THE HONEYMOONERS Takes Opening Night Bows at Paper Mill Playhouse
  • Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of DESPERATE MEASURES

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com