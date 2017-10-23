Photo Coverage: Star-Studded Humane Society of New York Benefit BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander

Best in Shows, a star-studded cabaret evening benefitting the Humane Society of New York, honored James L. Nederlander, (Jimmy) the President of The Nederlander Organization. BroadwayWorld was there and brings you photos from the show below!

Mr. Nederlander was awarded the third annual Humane Society of New York's Sandy Fund Award in recognition of his deep concern and support of the needs of rescued animals. Mr. Nederlander has a special connection to The Sandy Fund, which is named in honor of the original canine star of Broadway's Annie. It was his father, James M. Nederlander, who produced the legendary musical, and so gave Sandy his very first acting job. Sandy quickly became a Broadway star, playing 2,363 performances of Annie on Broadway, and performed for two American Presidents at the White House.

Best In Shows featured performances by Andrea McArdle, Jennifer Simard, Orfeh, Stephen Wallem, Emily Skinner, Brad Oscar, Lacretta Nicole, Michael Mulheren, Bill Berloni, Marty Thomas, and more, along with some four-legged friends!

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

