Photo Coverage: Sasson Gabay Takes His First Bow in THE BAND'S VISIT

The 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, The Band's Visit, welcomes award-winning Israeli actor Sasson Gabay to the company in his Broadway debut this week! Gabay reprises the character he created in the 2007 film on which the musical is based.

Due to popular demand following the historic Tony Award wins on June 10-The Band's Visit is tied as the third most Tony-winning show in history, and is one of only three shows to receive the "Big Six" (Best Musical, Actor, Actress, Direction, Book & Score)-producers announced today that a new block of tickets is now on sale through Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Check out photos of Sasson taking his first bows in the role below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Tony winning Theatre Marquee



Lobby Cast Board



Etai Benson, Ariel Stachel, Andrew Polk, Sasson Gabay, Katrina Lenk, John Cariani, Kristen Sieh, Adam Kantor and cast



Sasson Gabay, Katrina Lenk



Sasson Gabay, Katrina Lenk and John Cariani



Etai Benson, Ariel Stachel, Andrew Polk, Sasson Gabay, Katrina Lenk, John Cariani, Kristen Sieh and cast



