Photo Coverage: SWEENEY TODD Celebrates One Murderous Year Off-Broadway

The company of Barrow Street Theater's immersive mounting of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd celebrated one year of baking up scares this week. The newest cast members Thom Sesma, Sally Ann Triplett, Zachary Noah Piser, Billy Harrigan Tighe, DeLaney Westfall were in attendance to send Sweeney into its next year of murder, mayhem, and meat pies! BroadwayWorld was on hand to celebrate. Check out photos from the event below!

Immersing audiences in a completely new theatrical experience, this production of the classic tale of blood thirsty barber Sweeney Todd and resourceful pie shop proprietress Mrs. Lovett comes to New York City following sold-out runs in London. Tooting Arts Club first mounted this Sweeney Todd in the winter of 2014 in Harrington's Pie and Mash Shop, one of the oldest continuously operating pie shops in London, seating only 35 people at each performance. In 2015, the production made the leap to the West End where Tooting Arts Club recreated Harrington's in a 69 seat Shaftesbury Avenue venue provided by producer Cameron Mackintosh. The Harrington's shop environment has once again been brought to life for its US debut in the 130 seat Barrow Street Theatre.

Based on a Victorian horror story, Sweeney Todd is often considered Sondheim's greatest masterpiece. It first premiered on Broadway in 1979 at the Uris Theatre (now the Gershwin) and went on to make its West End debut in 1980. The original Broadway production won 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. The 2007 Tim Burton film adaptation earned one Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.

For more information, visit www.SweeneyToddNYC.com.

Photos by Jennifer Broski



John Rapson, DeLaney Westfall, Stacie Bono, Thom Sesma, Sally Ann Triplett, Zachary Noah Piser, Billy Harrigan Tighe, Michael James Leslie



Thom Sesma, Sally Ann Triplett



Thom Sesma, Sally Ann Triplett



John Rapson, DeLaney Westfall, Stacie Bono, Thom Sesma, William Yosses, Sally Ann Triplett, Zachary Noah Piser, Billy Harrigan Tighe, Michael James Leslie