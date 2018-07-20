Photo Coverage: Remembering Tony Award-Winner Gary Beach

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported, Tony Award Winner Gary Beach passed away this week at age 70. He is survived by his husband Jeffrey Barnett.

Gary Beach received the 2001 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for the role of Roger DeBris in the Broadway production of "The Producers." One of Broadway's most beloved comic actors, he was best known for his show-stealing performance as Roger DeBris in Mel Brooks' The Producers, for which he won Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critic Circle Awards.

Also on Broadway, Mr. Beach originated the role of Lumiere in Beauty and The Beastand starred as Albin in the revival of La Cage aux Folles, receiving Tony Award nominations for both performances. His other Broadway credits include Thenardier in the revival of Les Miserables; as well as Annie, Doonesbury, The Moony Shapiro Songbook, Broadway Bash. Sweet Adeline(Encores), Something's Afoot and 1776. He toured nationally in Spamalot as King Arthur and in James's Kirkwood's Legends!, which starred Mary Martin and Carol Channing.

Below, we take a look back at the photo history of one of Broadway's finest players.

Gary Beach arriving for the Opening Night Performance 0f "ROOMS A ROCK ROMANCE" at the World Stages Theatre in New York City. March 16, 2009.



Gary Beach and Daniel Davis with Gypsy Robe Winner Mervin Foard attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for LA CAGE aux FOLLES at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004.



Harvey Fierstein and Gary Beach attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for LA CAGE aux FOLLES at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Gary Beach.arriving for STRO! The Vineyard Theatre Annual Spring Gala honors Susan Stroman at the Hudson Theatre in New York City.



Gary Beach ("I'm not at all in Love" - THE PAJAMA GAME) performing in BROADWAY BACKWARDS 5 - One Night Only Concert produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.and benefiting BC/EFA & The Center at The Vivian Beaumont Theatre in New York City. February 22, 2010.



Gary Beach (The Producers) performing in STRO! The Vineyard Theatre Annual Spring Gala honors Susan Stroman at the Hudson Theatre in New York City.



Gary Beach & Matthew Broderick & Nathan Lane (The Producers).performing in STRO! The Vineyard Theatre Annual Spring Gala honors Susan Stroman at the Hudson Theatre in New York City.



