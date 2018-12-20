Photo Coverage: On the Practically Perfect Red Carpet for MARY POPPINS RETURNS New York Premiere!

Mary Poppins Returns officially came to cinemas yesterday, December 19. BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate the big day at the New York screening, with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt, and many more stars! Check out all of the photos below!

MARY POPPINS RETURNS is set in 1930s Depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers' additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Julie Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane.



After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Meryl Streep).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Jim Gaffigan



Geneva Carr



Coco Rocha



Ariana Rockefeller



Gretta Monahan and Ricky Paull



Laura Michelle Kelly



Ben Sinclair



Patricia Clarkson



Marc Shaiman



Rachel Bay Jones



Rachel Bay Jones and Benim Foster



Daniel Benedict and Ashley McDermott



Comfort Clinton



Emma Myles



Mariah Strongin



Cory Michael Smith



Rob Marshall



John DeLuca and Rob Marshall



Jeffrey Dean Morgan



Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan



John Leguizamo



John Leguizamo and Allegra Leguizamo



Samantha Mathis



Lin-Manuel Miranda



Jon Batiste



Ari'el Stachel



Noma Dumezweni



Christian Coulson



Emily Blunt



Joel Grey



Dean Winters



Brian d'Arcy James



Sami Gayle



Eve Plumb



Jazmin Grimaldi



Martha Stewart



Garrett Neff



Ian Mellencamp



Ashley Haas



Amy Fine Collins



Flora Collins and Amy Fine Collins



Emily Blunt and Lin Manuel-Miranda



John DeLuca and Emily Blunt



John DeLuca, Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rob Marshall



John DeLuca, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt and Rob Marshall



Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt and Rob Marshall



Emily Blunt and Rob Marshall



Emily Blunt and Rob Marshall



John DeLuca, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt and Rob Marshall



Emily Blunt