MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Photo Coverage: On the Practically Perfect Red Carpet for MARY POPPINS RETURNS New York Premiere!

Dec. 20, 2018  

Mary Poppins Returns officially came to cinemas yesterday, December 19. BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate the big day at the New York screening, with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt, and many more stars! Check out all of the photos below!

MARY POPPINS RETURNS is set in 1930s Depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers' additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Julie Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane.

After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Meryl Streep).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan and family

Geneva Carr

Geneva Carr

Coco Rocha

Coco Rocha and daughter

Ariana Rockefeller

Ariana Rockefeller

Gretta Monahan and Ricky Paull

Gretta Monahan and Ricky Paull

Laura Michelle Kelly

Laura Michelle Kelly

Ben Sinclair

Ben Sinclair

Patricia Clarkson

Patricia Clarkson

Marc Shaiman

Marc Shaiman

Rachel Bay Jones

Rachel Bay Jones

Rachel Bay Jones and Benim Foster

Daniel Benedict and Ashley McDermott

Comfort Clinton

Comfort Clinton

Emma Myles

Emma Myles

Emma Myles

Mariah Strongin

Mariah Strongin

Cory Michael Smith

Rob Marshall

John DeLuca and Rob Marshall

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

John Leguizamo

John Leguizamo and Allegra Leguizamo

Samantha Mathis

Samantha Mathis

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Jon Batiste

Ari'el Stachel

Ari'el Stachel

Noma Dumezweni

Noma Dumezweni

Noma Dumezweni

Christian Coulson

Christian Coulson

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt

Joel Grey

Dean Winters

Brian d'Arcy James

Sami Gayle

Sami Gayle

Eve Plumb

Eve Plumb

Jazmin Grimaldi

Martha Stewart

Garrett Neff

Ian Mellencamp

Ian Mellencamp

Ashley Haas

Ashley Haas

Amy Fine Collins

Flora Collins and Amy Fine Collins

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt and Lin Manuel-Miranda

Emily Blunt and Lin Manuel-Miranda

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt and Lin Manuel-Miranda

Emily Blunt

John DeLuca and Emily Blunt

John DeLuca, Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rob Marshall

John DeLuca, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt and Rob Marshall

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt and Rob Marshall

Emily Blunt and Rob Marshall

Emily Blunt and Rob Marshall

John DeLuca, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt and Rob Marshall

Emily Blunt

