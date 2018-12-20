Photo Coverage: On the Practically Perfect Red Carpet for MARY POPPINS RETURNS New York Premiere!
Mary Poppins Returns officially came to cinemas yesterday, December 19. BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate the big day at the New York screening, with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt, and many more stars! Check out all of the photos below!
MARY POPPINS RETURNS is set in 1930s Depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers' additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Julie Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane.
After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Meryl Streep).
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Jim Gaffigan and family
Coco Rocha and daughter
Ariana Rockefeller
Ariana Rockefeller
Gretta Monahan and Ricky Paull
Gretta Monahan and Ricky Paull
Ben Sinclair
Ben Sinclair
Rachel Bay Jones and Benim Foster
Daniel Benedict and Ashley McDermott
Comfort Clinton
Comfort Clinton
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan
John Leguizamo and Allegra Leguizamo
Garrett Neff
Ian Mellencamp
Ian Mellencamp
Amy Fine Collins
Flora Collins and Amy Fine Collins
Emily Blunt and Lin Manuel-Miranda
Emily Blunt and Lin Manuel-Miranda
Emily Blunt and Lin Manuel-Miranda
John DeLuca, Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rob Marshall
John DeLuca, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt and Rob Marshall
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt and Rob Marshall
John DeLuca, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt and Rob Marshall