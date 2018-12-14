Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
To Kill A Mockingbird officially opened last night at the Shubert Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!
Based on an event that occurred in Alabama in the 1930s, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and the destruction of childhood innocence centers on one of the most beloved and admired characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch.
Jeff Daniels will head a cast which includes Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, Frederick Weller, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Stark Sands, Dakin Matthews, Erin Wilhelmi, Phyllis Somerville, Liv Rooth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Danny Wolohan, and Neal Huff.
To Kill A Mockingbird will have scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, casting by Daniel Swee, and is produced by Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, and Lincoln Center Theater.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
