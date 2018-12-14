Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
Dec. 14, 2018  

To Kill A Mockingbird officially opened last night at the Shubert Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!

Based on an event that occurred in Alabama in the 1930s, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and the destruction of childhood innocence centers on one of the most beloved and admired characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch.

Jeff Daniels will head a cast which includes Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, Frederick Weller, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Stark Sands, Dakin Matthews, Erin Wilhelmi, Phyllis Somerville, Liv Rooth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Danny Wolohan, and Neal Huff.

To Kill A Mockingbird will have scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, casting by Daniel Swee, and is produced by Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, and Lincoln Center Theater.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Sherie Rene Scott

Sherie Rene Scott

David Winfield

Tonya Turner and David Winfield

David Winfield

Molly Blum

Molly Blum

Tony Marion

Tony Marion and John Vermeer

Alex Witt

Alex Witt

Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee

Spike Lee

Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee

Earvin Magic Johnson, Cookie Johnson, EJ Johnson

Earvin Magic Johnson

Cookie Johnson, EJ Johnson

Samuel Jackson

Samuel Jackson

Stephen McKinley

Zosia Mamet

Zosia Mamet

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman

Bob Balaban

Bob Balaban

Andrew Rannells

Andrew Rannells

Sas Goldberg and Alysha Umphress

Sas Goldberg

Alysha Umphress

Alysha Umphress

Andrea Martin

Andrea Martin

Hasan Minhaj

Hasan Minhaj

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm

Barry Diller

Barry Diller and Scott Rudin

Mai-Linh Lofgren and Michael Stuhlbarg

Mai-Linh Lofgren and Michael Stuhlbarg

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara

Tina Fey

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond

Tina Fey

Lesley Stahl

Lesley Stahl

Fran Lebowitz

Fran Lebowitz

Billy Porter

Billy Porter and Adam Smith

Billy Porter and Adam Smith

Billy Porter

Rachel Bay Jones

Rachel Bay Jones

Rachel Bay Jones and Benim Fosterat The Shubert Theatre in New York City.

Rachel Bay Jones and Benim Foster

Joe Morton and Iman

Iman

Iman

Iman

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman

Brian Stokes Mitchell andBernadette Peters

Allyson Tucker, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Bernadette Peters

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway

Tavi Gevinson

Tavi Gevinson

Tavi Gevinson

Ashleigh Banfield

Ashleigh Banfield and Howard Gould

Justin Peck

Adam Rippon

Adam Rippon

Adam Rippon

Jeremy O Harris

Jeremy O Harris

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain

Gayle King

Gayle King

Anne Hathaway

