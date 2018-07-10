Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!

Jul. 10, 2018  

The New York Musical Festival, which nurtures the creation, production, and public presentation of stylistically, thematically, and culturally diverse new musicals to ensure the future vitality of musical theatre, celebrated its opening night last night, July 9.

This year, the Festival will take place through August 5 at The Acorn Theatre @ Theatre Row (410 W. 42nd Street); The Studio Theatre @ Theatre Row (410 W. 42nd Street); and The Green Room 42 @ YOTEL (570 10th Avenue). Click here for a preview of some of this year's selections!

Now in its fifteenth year, the Festival is the premier musical theater event in the world. The preeminent site for launching new musicals and discovering new talent, the Festival provides an affordable platform for artists to mount professional productions that reach their peers, industry leaders, and musical theater fans. More than 90 Festival shows have gone on to productions on and Off-Broadway, in regional theaters in all 50 states, and in more than 20 countries worldwide. Festival alumni have received a wide array of awards including the Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize. In 2013, NYMF received a special Drama Desk Award in recognition of its work "creating and nurturing new musical theater, ensuring the future of this essential art form."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
PEDRO PAN

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
Ben West (LIVING HISTORY)

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
Ben Rappaport, Megan Kane

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
IF SAND WERE STONE

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
GIRL FROM NOWHERE

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
SATURDAYS

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
WHAT'S YOUR WISH

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
BAD ASS BEAUTY: THE ROCK OPERA

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
SONATA 1962

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
WONDER BOI

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
BRAD KNOWS NOTHING

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
PETER, WHO?

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
'68: A NEW AMERICAN MUSICAL

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
BETWEEN THE SEA AND SKY

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
BREAKING GROUND

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
FATTY FATTY NO FRIENDS

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
DEFY YOUR EXPECTATIONS

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
EMOJILAND

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
Yuri Worontschak (ILLUMINATI LIZARDS FROM OUTER SPACE)

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
VICTORY TRAIN

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
THE GUNFIGHTER MEETS HIS MATCH

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
LEGACY THE MUSICAL

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
MYTHOS: THE CRIMSON CHORUS

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
Zoe Sarnak, Emily Kaczmarek

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
HEALING RETREAT: A LIFE OF JOY

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
Carrie Dubois-Shaw, Emma Osmundson, Dan Markley, Beatriz Westby, Rachel Sussman

Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
INTERSTATE

Related Articles


From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!
  • Photo Coverage: Irish Rep Celebrates Opening Night of ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER with Stephen Bogardus, Melissa Errico & More!
  • Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of CYPRUS AVENUE at the Public Theater
  • Photo Coverage: Carey Mulligan and Company Celebrate Opening Night of GIRLS & BOYS
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for Public Theater's OTHELLO at Shakespeare in the Park!
  • Photo Coverage: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Celebrates 500 Performances

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       