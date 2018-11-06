Photo Coverage: Montego Glover, Rachel Dratch & More Attend MAKE BELIEVE ON BROADWAY

Just last night, Only Make Believe honored Bethenny Frankel with the Sir Ian McKellen Award for her global philanthropic work for families in crisis through her Bstrong initiative in partnership with delivering good disaster relief charity, as well as Tony Winning playwright / lyricist/ composer Joe DiPietro with the Founder's Award for his for tireless commitment to OMB for 19 years and OMB's first partner facility The Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation at NYU Langone with the OMB Star Award. "Make Believe On Broadway", which was held last night at the Schoenfeld Theatre, was hosted by the hilarious Rachel Dratch.

Performers included Tony nominee Montego Glover, Grammy & Tony winner and Bon Jovi member David Bryan, Tony winner Michael McGrath, Tony nominee Marc Kudisch, Diana the musical's Jeanna deWaal, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart, Tony nominee Chad Kimball, Fun's Nate Russe, Tony winner Judy Kaye, Tony nominee Brad Oscar and many more in a tribute to Joe DiPietro's multi award winning career.

Only Make Believe (OMB) is a non-profit organization that creates and performs interactive theatre for children in hospitals and care facilities. They are dedicated to the principle that freeing a child's imagination is a valuable part of the healing process. OMB has served over 64,000 chronically ill and disabled children since 1999 and has performed in over 55 hospitals and care facilities in the NYC and DC Metro areas. Only Make Believe is free of charge to hospitals and has been bringing interactive theatre to children in need for over 19 years. Their vision is to bring joy and inspiration to as many chronically ill children as possible, across the United States and around the world.

Photo Credit: Monroe G. Scott

