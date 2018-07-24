Photo Coverage: Laura Benanti Headlines Barrington Stage's 2018 Gala

The Barrington Stage Company has been the place where countless great voices and theatre luminaries have electrified audiences. Last night one it was one of Broadway's finest on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage for the 2018 Barrington Stage Company Gala.

Tony Award-winner and five-time Tony nominee Laura Benanti brought her sublime solo show, Tales from Soprano Isle, to the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage to headline the Barrington Stage Co. summer Gala.

As Artistic Director Julianne Boyd had previously stated: "We are thrilled that the highly acclaimed actress, singer and comedienne Laura Benanti will bring her tremendous talent to Barrington Stage. She is the perfect choice for an evening of summer fun!"

Laura recently completed her run in Steve Martin's Meteor Shower on Broadway, opposite Amy Schumer, and has earned rave reviews for her frequent and hilarious portrayal of Melania Trump on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." The highly celebrated actress took Broadway by storm at the age of 18, having starred in acclaimed productions of Gypsy, She Loves Me and many more, and has appeared on various television shows in recent years including "The Detour" (currently on Season 3), "Nashville," "The Good Wife," "Nurse Jackie" and CBS action drama "Supergirl." Additionally, she played Elsa Schrader in NBC's The Sound of Music LIVE." Tales from Soprano Isle will feature songs from Laura's career along with humorous anecdotes and experiences that she has encountered on and off the stage and screen.

The Gala Chair was Debra Miersma, with Reba Evenchik and Laurie Schwartz as Gala Co-Chairs.

All proceeds from the BSC Gala support BSC's three-fold mission: to produce top-notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to find fresh, bold ways of bringing new audiences into the theatre, especially young people.

Article & PHotos by: Stephen Sorokoff



JuliAnne Boyd, Artistic Director Barrington Stage Co.



Todd Almond, Music Director



Todd Almond & Laura Benanti



Barrington Stage Co., Boyd-Quinson Mainstage



JuliAnne Boyd



Mary Ann Quinson, Board Chair



JuliAnne Boyd & Marita O'Dea Glodt, Board President



GALA 2018, Barrington Stage Co



Debra Jo Rupp & William Finn



Robert La Fosse, Nicholas Garr, Darren Cohen



Stephen Jerome & Eda Sorokoff



Reba Evenchik