Photo Coverage: Jessica Lange Receives the Jason Robards Award at Roundabout Theatre Company's 2018 Gala

Jessica Lange was honored with the Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre on Monday, February 26, 2018 at Roundabout Theatre Company's 2018 Gala.

Check out photos below of Lange being honored with the award.

Lauded as one of the greatest actresses of her generation, Jessica Lange recently won the Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk awards for her star turn as "Mary Tyrone" in Roundabout Theatre Company's acclaimed revival of Long Day's Journey into Night.

Lange is also a two time Academy Award winner, five-time Golden Globe winner, and three-time Emmy and SAG winner with more than 30 credits to her name. Following the success of Long Day's Journey, Lange starred in FX's anthology series "Feud" and received her eighth Emmy Award nomination.

The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre is named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. It is given to those who have made an indelible impact on both Roundabout and the theatre world.

The 2018 Gala was chaired by Karen McKeel Calby, Marcia Dunn MD and Jonathan Sobel, Stephanie and Ron Kramer, and Johannes (Johs) Worsoe, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. The Gala Auction is chaired by Sylvia Golden along with committee members Wendy Barker, Carmen Grossman and Randi Leeds.

For more information: www.roundabouttheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



