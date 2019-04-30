Photo Coverage: Inside the New York Pops 36th Birthday Gala Celebration

Apr. 30, 2019  

Tony winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall and platinum-selling artist Ingrid Michaelson joined The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, for its 36th Birthday Gala, Hat Full of Stars: The Songs of Cyndi Lauper.

Lena Hall and Ingrid Michaelson joined other guest artists from across the recording industry and the Broadway community who will come together to pay tribute to their friend and inspiration Cyndi Lauper and include: Boy George, Estelle, Bridget Everett, Nona Hendryx, Carly Rae Jepsen, Alex Newell, and Stark Sands. Additional guest artists to be announced.

The concert also featured twenty participants from The New York Pops' Kids on Stage program.

Check out photos from the post-show party below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Grace Hightower
Grace Hightower

Boy George
Boy George

Boy George
Boy George

Boy George
Boy George

Stark Sands
Stark Sands

Stark Sands
Stark Sands

Stark Sands
Stark Sands

Stark Sands
Stark Sands

Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson
Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson

Will Chase
Will Chase

Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson
Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson

Ingrid Michaelson
Ingrid Michaelson

Ingrid Michaelson
Ingrid Michaelson

Ingrid Michaelson
Ingrid Michaelson

Alex Newell
Alex Newell

Alex Newell
Alex Newell

Alex Newell
Alex Newell

Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen

Nona Hendryx
Nona Hendryx

Nona Hendryx
Nona Hendryx

Nona Hendryx
Nona Hendryx

Nona Hendryx
Nona Hendryx

Anthony Nunziata
Anthony Nunziata

Estelle
Estelle

Estelle
Estelle

Estelle
Estelle

Eric Gabbard and Steven Reineke
Eric Gabbard and Steven Reineke

Ken Lowe and Steven Reineke
Ken Lowe and Steven Reineke

Eric Gabbard, Steven Reineke, Will Nunziata, Sunny Sessa, Anthony Nunziata and Max von Anhalt
Eric Gabbard, Steven Reineke, Will Nunziata, Sunny Sessa, Anthony Nunziata and Max von Anhalt

Neal Coomer, Steven Reineke and Elaine Caswell
Neal Coomer, Steven Reineke and Elaine Caswell

Cyndi Lauper and Steven Reineke
Cyndi Lauper and Steven Reineke

Cyndi Lauper and Steven Reineke
Cyndi Lauper and Steven Reineke

Cyndi Lauper and Steven Reineke
Cyndi Lauper and Steven Reineke

Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper



