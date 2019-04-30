Photo Coverage: Inside the New York Pops 36th Birthday Gala Celebration
Tony winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall and platinum-selling artist Ingrid Michaelson joined The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, for its 36th Birthday Gala, Hat Full of Stars: The Songs of Cyndi Lauper.
Lena Hall and Ingrid Michaelson joined other guest artists from across the recording industry and the Broadway community who will come together to pay tribute to their friend and inspiration Cyndi Lauper and include: Boy George, Estelle, Bridget Everett, Nona Hendryx, Carly Rae Jepsen, Alex Newell, and Stark Sands. Additional guest artists to be announced.
The concert also featured twenty participants from The New York Pops' Kids on Stage program.
Check out photos from the post-show party below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson
Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson
Estelle
Estelle
Estelle
Eric Gabbard and Steven Reineke
Ken Lowe and Steven Reineke
Eric Gabbard, Steven Reineke, Will Nunziata, Sunny Sessa, Anthony Nunziata and Max von Anhalt
Neal Coomer, Steven Reineke and Elaine Caswell
Cyndi Lauper and Steven Reineke
Cyndi Lauper and Steven Reineke
Cyndi Lauper and Steven Reineke