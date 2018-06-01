Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway

Jun. 1, 2018  

Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart is the final production of the 2017-'18 season at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between Dyer and 10th Avenues) The show opened last night, May 31st, to kick off its limited Off-Broadway engagement which runs through June 17th only. Check out photos from the evening below!

Donald T. Sanders directs a cast that features Joey Slotnick in the title role (Broadway: Junk directed by Doug Hughes - LCT; The Front Page, directed by Jack O'Brien; The Big Knife with Bobby Cannavale; Off-Broadway: Dying for It, Ethan Coen's Offices, Almost An Evening, Happy Hour; TV: "Boston Public," "The Good Wife," "Nip/Tuck"); Shorey Walker(Seussical, Caligula Off-Broadway); tenor Adrian Kramer (Edmonton Opera - HMS Pinafore; Opera Philadelphia - Lucia di Lammermoor; San Diego Opera - La tragédie de Carmen; with musicians Ji (declared "the real star of the 2016 Grammy Awards" by People Magazine); cellist Ari Evan (Bordone Quartet); violinist Stephanie Zyzak (the youngest recipient ever to be awarded the Aspen Music School New Horizon Fellowship); and Daniel Mantei, ballet dancer/choreographer for American Ballet Theatre for 15 years.

Written by ERC Executive Artistic Director Eve Wolf, Tchaikovsky: None but the Lonely Heart will have scenic and costume design by Vanessa James, and lighting design by Beverly Emmons.

In a strange relationship that lasted fourteen years and that was conducted exclusively through letters, Tchaikovsky and his patroness Nadezhda von Meck were united through the invincible power of a disembodied love in which they both found refuge. Plagued with doubts about the greatness of his music, tormented by the fear of discovery of his homosexuality, and trapped in a marriage to a woman who was eventually committed to an insane asylum, Tchaikovsky found in von Meck an "invisible angel." ERC honors their unique relationship in a theatrical production featuring Tchaikovsky's Piano Trio in A Minor and some of his most moving songs.

Performances for Tchaikovsky: None but the Lonely Heart are at the Ford Foundation Studio Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Streetbetween Dyer and 10th Avenues). Tickets from $40 can be purchased through Ticket Central via www.ticketcentral.com by calling 212/279-4200, or in person at Ticket Central, 416 West 42nd Street (12-8pm daily).

For more information, visit romanticcentury.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Eve Wolf

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Donald T. Sanders

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Joey Slotnick

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Shorey Walker

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Daniel Mantei

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Adrian Kramer

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Stephanie Zyzak

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Ari Evan

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Ji

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Eve Wolf

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Donald T. Sanders

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Donald T. Sanders

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Joey Slotnick

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Joey Slotnick

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Shorey Walker

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Shorey Walker

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Daniel Mantei

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Daniel Mantei

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Adrian Kramer

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Adrian Kramer

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Stephanie Zyzak

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Stephanie Zyzak

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Ari Evan

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Ari Evan

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Ji

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Ji

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Shorey Walker and Joey Slotnick

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Shorey Walker and Joey Slotnick

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Shorey Walker and Joey Slotnick

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Donald T. Sanders and Eve Wolf

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Donald T. Sanders and Eve Wolf

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Shorey Walker and husband Thomas MacMillan

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Shorey Walker with her sister Sarah and husband Thomas MacMillan

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Adrian Kramer, Stephanie Zyzak, Ji, Ari Evans

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Adrian Kramer, Stephanie Zyzak, Ji, Ari Evans

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Susan Winokur Leach and Paul J. Leach

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Susan Winokur Leach and Paul J. Leach

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Ji, Stephanie Zyzak and Ari Evan

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Ji, Stephanie Zyzak and Ari Evan

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Ji, Stephanie Zyzak, Ari Evan, Susan Winokur Leach and Paul J. Leach

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
Bailey Cunningham, Daniel Mantei, Eve Wolf, Adrian Kramer, Stephanie Zyzak, Ji, Shorey Walker,Ari Evans, Donald T. Sanders and Joey Slotnick

Related Articles


2 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS or MEAN GIRLS for Best Musical...


From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: ANGELS IN AMERICA Star Andrew Garfield Celebrates His Sardi's Portrait!
  • Photo Coverage: Gang's All Here! The Company of THE BOYS IN THE BAND Celebrates 50th Anniversary
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the 50th Anniversary Celebration of THE BOYS IN THE BAND!
  • Photo Coverage: The Dare Tactic Presents A ROLLER RINK TEMPTATION
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       