Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE

Atlantic Theater Company stages the world premiere production of Blue Ridge, written by Abby Rosebrock (Dido of Idaho, Atlantic Launch commissionee) and directed by Taibi Magar (Is God Is, The Great Leap).

The show officially opened last night, January 7, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos below!

Blue Ridge features Kyle Beltran (Fire in Dreamland), Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland(reasons to be pretty, Summer and Smoke), Nicole Lewis (Bedlam's Sense and Sensibility), Kristolyn Lloyd(Dear Evan Hansen, Paradise Blue), and Chris Stack(Ugly Lies the Bone). Additional casting to be announced.

A progressive high-school teacher with a rage problem retaliates against her unscrupulous boss and is sentenced to six months at a church-sponsored halfway house, where she attends to everyone's recovery but her own. Set in Southern Appalachia, Blue Ridge is a pitch-dark comedy about heartbreak, hell-raising and healing.

Blue Ridge features scenic design by Adam Rigg, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, and casting by Telsey + Company: Adam Caldwell, CSA; Will Cantler, CSA; Karyn Casl, CSA.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Chris Stack, Nicole Lewis, Kyle Beltran, Marin Ireland, Kristolyn Lloyd, Peter Mark Kendall



Chris Stack, Nicole Lewis, Kyle Beltran, Marin Ireland, Kristolyn Lloyd, Peter Mark Kendall



Chris Stack, Nicole Lewis, Kyle Beltran, Marin Ireland, Kristolyn Lloyd, Peter Mark Kendall



Chris Stack, Nicole Lewis, Kyle Beltran, Marin Ireland, Kristolyn Lloyd, Peter Mark Kendall



Chris Stack, Nicole Lewis, Kyle Beltran, Marin Ireland, Kristolyn Lloyd, Peter Mark Kendall



Chris Stack, Nicole Lewis, Kyle Beltran, Marin Ireland, Kristolyn Lloyd, Peter Mark Kendall



Jenn Colella, Chilina Kennedy



Simon Stephens



Simon Stephens



Etai Benson, Sasson Gabay



Krystina Alabado



Krystina Alabado



Ari'el Stachel



Ari'el Stachel



Jeremy O. Harris



Jeremy O. Harris



Abby Rosebrock



Abby Rosebrock



Taibi Magar



Taibi Magar



Taibi Magar, Abby Rosebrock



Taibi Magar, Abby Rosebrock



Jim Gaffigan



Jim Gaffigan



Peter Mark Kendall



Peter Mark Kendall



Nicole Lewis



Nicole Lewis



Deidre O'Connell



Deidre O'Connell



Kristolyn Lloyd



Kristolyn Lloyd



Kyle Beltran



Kyle Beltran



Marin Ireland



Marin Ireland



Chris Stack



Chris Stack



Nicole Lewis, Chris Stack, Marin Ireland, Kyle Beltran, Kristolyn Lloyd, Peter Mark Kendall



Abby Rosebrock, Taibi Magar, Nicole Lewis, Chris Stack, Marin Ireland, Kyle Beltran, Kristolyn Lloyd, Peter Mark Kendall, Neil Pepe