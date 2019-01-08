Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE

Jan. 8, 2019  

Atlantic Theater Company stages the world premiere production of Blue Ridge, written by Abby Rosebrock (Dido of Idaho, Atlantic Launch commissionee) and directed by Taibi Magar (Is God Is, The Great Leap).

The show officially opened last night, January 7, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos below!

Blue Ridge features Kyle Beltran (Fire in Dreamland), Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland(reasons to be pretty, Summer and Smoke), Nicole Lewis (Bedlam's Sense and Sensibility), Kristolyn Lloyd(Dear Evan Hansen, Paradise Blue), and Chris Stack(Ugly Lies the Bone). Additional casting to be announced.

A progressive high-school teacher with a rage problem retaliates against her unscrupulous boss and is sentenced to six months at a church-sponsored halfway house, where she attends to everyone's recovery but her own. Set in Southern Appalachia, Blue Ridge is a pitch-dark comedy about heartbreak, hell-raising and healing.

Blue Ridge features scenic design by Adam Rigg, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, and casting by Telsey + Company: Adam Caldwell, CSA; Will Cantler, CSA; Karyn Casl, CSA.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Chris Stack, Nicole Lewis, Kyle Beltran, Marin Ireland, Kristolyn Lloyd, Peter Mark Kendall

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Chris Stack, Nicole Lewis, Kyle Beltran, Marin Ireland, Kristolyn Lloyd, Peter Mark Kendall

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Chris Stack, Nicole Lewis, Kyle Beltran, Marin Ireland, Kristolyn Lloyd, Peter Mark Kendall

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Chris Stack, Nicole Lewis, Kyle Beltran, Marin Ireland, Kristolyn Lloyd, Peter Mark Kendall

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Chris Stack, Nicole Lewis, Kyle Beltran, Marin Ireland, Kristolyn Lloyd, Peter Mark Kendall

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Chris Stack, Nicole Lewis, Kyle Beltran, Marin Ireland, Kristolyn Lloyd, Peter Mark Kendall

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Jenn Colella, Chilina Kennedy

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Simon Stephens

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Simon Stephens

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Etai Benson, Sasson Gabay

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Krystina Alabado

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Krystina Alabado

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Ari'el Stachel

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Ari'el Stachel

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Jeremy O. Harris

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Jeremy O. Harris

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Abby Rosebrock

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Abby Rosebrock

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Taibi Magar

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Taibi Magar

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Taibi Magar, Abby Rosebrock

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Taibi Magar, Abby Rosebrock

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Jim Gaffigan

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Jim Gaffigan

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Peter Mark Kendall

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Peter Mark Kendall

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Nicole Lewis

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Nicole Lewis

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Deidre O'Connell

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Deidre O'Connell

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Kristolyn Lloyd

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Kristolyn Lloyd

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Kyle Beltran

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Kyle Beltran

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Marin Ireland

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Marin Ireland

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Chris Stack

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Chris Stack

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Nicole Lewis, Chris Stack, Marin Ireland, Kyle Beltran, Kristolyn Lloyd, Peter Mark Kendall

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
Abby Rosebrock, Taibi Magar, Nicole Lewis, Chris Stack, Marin Ireland, Kyle Beltran, Kristolyn Lloyd, Peter Mark Kendall, Neil Pepe

Related Articles






From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of The Public Theater's 15th Annual UNDER THE RADAR Festival
  • Photo Coverage: Roundabout and Fiasco Theater's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Meets the Press!
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
  • Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of FABULATION
  • Photo Coverage: Charles Busch, Norm Lewis & Andrea McArdle Are Getting Ready for the Holidays at Feinstein's/54 Below!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE