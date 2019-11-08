Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of The New Group's CYRANO, with Peter Dinklage and More!
The New Group's Cyrano is playing a limited Off-Broadway engagement through December 22 at The Daryl Roth Theatre, where it just celebrated opening night!
Cyrano, adapted by Erica Schmidt from Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, with Music by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of The National, Lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National and Carin Besser, and Choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman, directed by Erica Schmidt, launches The New Group's 25th Anniversary Season.
Cyrano features Ritchie Coster, Josh A. Dawson, Peter Dinklage, Hillary Fisher, Josh Franklin, Christopher Gurr, Blake Jenner, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Nehal Joshi, Grace McLean, Erika Olson and Scott Stangland.
Photo Credit: Katherine Lee
