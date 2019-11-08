CYRANO
Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of The New Group's CYRANO, with Peter Dinklage and More!

Article Pixel Nov. 8, 2019  

The New Group's Cyrano is playing a limited Off-Broadway engagement through December 22 at The Daryl Roth Theatre, where it just celebrated opening night!

Cyrano, adapted by Erica Schmidt from Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, with Music by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of The National, Lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National and Carin Besser, and Choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman, directed by Erica Schmidt, launches The New Group's 25th Anniversary Season.

Cyrano features Ritchie Coster, Josh A. Dawson, Peter Dinklage, Hillary Fisher, Josh Franklin, Christopher Gurr, Blake Jenner, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Nehal Joshi, Grace McLean, Erika Olson and Scott Stangland.

Photo Credit: Katherine Lee

Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage

Jasmine Cephas Jones

Jasmine Cephas Jones and Anthony Ramos

Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage

Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage

Grace McLean

Wallace Shawn

Phillipa Soo

Phillipa Soo and Claire Karpen

Duncan Sheik

Christopher Grant and Grace McLean

Ritchie Coster

Hillary Fisher and Erika Olson

Blake Jenner

Josh Dawson

Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Ted Arthur

Dan Moses Schreier

Erika Olson

Erika Olson

Nehal Joshi

Alexandra Shiva and Jonathan Marc Sherman

Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Chris Barron and Kate Weatherhead

Elizabeth A. Davis

Michael Zegen

Nicholas Pinnock and Indria Varma

