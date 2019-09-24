Photo Coverage: Deana Martin & Tony Danza Celebrate 75 Years of Patsy's Italian Restaurant

You can go to the Museum of the City of New York to relive our town's exciting history or you can walk into Patsy's Italian Restaurant on 56th street and sit at the same table that Frank Sinatra and his pals dined at. Dean Martin also had his spaghetti at Patsy's. Last night his daughter Deana Martin enjoyed some Pasta (although she doesn't look like she ever touched the carbs) topped with Patsy's great sauce (also on your grocers shelves) during the establishment's 75th Anniversary invited guests only celebration. You can also sit at the tables where present celebrities such as Al Pacino, Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Madonna, George Clooney, Sean "Diddy" Combs, David Letterman, Oprah Winfrey, Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Lopez, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Robert DeNiro, Michael Buble, Don Rickles, Josh Groban, Jacklyn Smith, Phyllis George, Calvin Klein, Jerry Seinfeld, James Gandolfini, Christie Brinkley, Jon Bon Jovi, Liza Minnelli, Chris Noth, Tony Danza, Farrah Fawcett, Kate Hudson, Chevy Chase, Cheryl Ladd, and Patti LaBelle, regularly enjoy arguably some of the finest Italian cuisine in the world. Geno Vento, Owner of the Philadelphia Original Geno's Cheesesteak even flew in for the event to get tips on how to successfully serve food for 75 years. Who knows, maybe they served Italian baby food in 1944 when "Patsy" Scognamillo opened the place and my parents took me along with them.

Steven Maglio and Deana Martin served up the music and the party lasted all night.

Kudos for Craig Neier Associates and Heidi Francus for Event Planning & Coordination.

About Patsy's Italian Restaurant: Patsy's Italian Restaurant, the original, family owned and operated Italian restaurant at 236 West 56th Street on Manhattan's West Side, has been a legendary dining destination in New York's Theatre District since 1944, when it was founded by Pasquale "Patsy" Scognamillo. In its 75 years of existence, Patsy's has had only three chefs, the late Patsy himself, his son Joe Scognamillo, who has been at the establishment since the age of seven, and Joe's son Sal Scognamillo, who has been manning the kitchen for over 30 years.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Jospeh Scognamillo, Sal Scognamillo, Joe Scognamillo



The Scognamillo's



Deana Martin & Alyse Lo Bianco



Arlene Lazare, Allan Lazare, Tony Danza,



Debbie & Steven Maglio



John Griffeth & Tony Lo Bianco



Julie Boardsman, Stephen Sorokoff, Catherine Adler



Joe Scognamillo, Sal Scognamillo, Stephen Sorokoff, Mark Simone



Heidi Francus & Craig Neier, Craig Neier Associates



Mark Sendroff & Maria Von Nicolai



Debbie Maglio, Craig Neier, Steven Maglio, Heidi Francus



Joe Scognamillo



