Photo Coverage: Condola Rashad Hosts MTC's Spring Gala 2018

May. 15, 2018  

Manhattan Theatre Club presented its annual Spring Gala, an evening of cocktails and dinner followed by a special evening highlighting some of Broadway's most exciting shows, last night, May 14.

Guests included four-time Tony Award nominee Condola Rashad and performers from many of the most acclaimed musicals on Broadway including THE BAND'S VISIT (Ari'el Stachel), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (Paul Alexander Nolan and Alison Luff), FROZEN (Greg Hildreth and cast), MEAN GIRLS(Ashley Park), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (Brian Ray Norris and Jai'len Christine Li Josey), and SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL.

BroadwayWorld was in attendance at the big event and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Hailey Kilgore

Hailey Kilgore

Hailey Kilgore and Condola Rashad

Ari'el Stachel

Ari'el Stachel

Hailey Kilgore and Condola Rashad

Condola Rashad

Condola Rashad

Ashley Park

Ashley Park

Ari'el Stachel and Ashley Park

Greg Hildreth

Greg Hildreth

Cast members from FROZEN

Alison Luff and Paul Alexander Nolan

Alison Luff and Paul Alexander Nolan

Alison Luff and Paul Alexander Nolan

Jai'len Christine Li Josey and Brian Ray Norris

Jai'Len Christine Li Josey and Brian Ray Norris

Brian Ray Norris

Brian Ray Norris

Jai'Len Christine Li Josey and Hailey Kilgore

Jai'Len Christine Li Josey

Jai'Len Christine Li Josey

Cast members from SUMMER

Anissa Felix, Ariana DeBose, and Storm Lever

Ariana DeBose and Ashley Park

Ariana DeBose and Ashley Park


