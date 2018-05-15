Photo Coverage: Condola Rashad Hosts MTC's Spring Gala 2018
Manhattan Theatre Club presented its annual Spring Gala, an evening of cocktails and dinner followed by a special evening highlighting some of Broadway's most exciting shows, last night, May 14.
Guests included four-time Tony Award nominee Condola Rashad and performers from many of the most acclaimed musicals on Broadway including THE BAND'S VISIT (Ari'el Stachel), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (Paul Alexander Nolan and Alison Luff), FROZEN (Greg Hildreth and cast), MEAN GIRLS(Ashley Park), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (Brian Ray Norris and Jai'len Christine Li Josey), and SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL.
BroadwayWorld was in attendance at the big event and you can check out photos below!
Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon
Hailey Kilgore and Condola Rashad
Ari'el Stachel and Ashley Park
Cast members from FROZEN
Alison Luff and Paul Alexander Nolan
Jai'len Christine Li Josey and Brian Ray Norris
Jai'Len Christine Li Josey and Hailey Kilgore
Jai'Len Christine Li Josey
Cast members from SUMMER
Anissa Felix, Ariana DeBose, and Storm Lever