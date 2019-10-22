Photo Coverage: Broadway Producers 'Launch' at the Friars Club
Some of Broadway's leading women producers lunched at the Friars Club today followed by a panel discussion moderated by Friar and Broadway producer Jamie deRoy. Ms. deRoy who happens to be the 8th woman inducted into the Friars (back in the day), guided the discussion of the distinguished Tony Award Winning group which included Susan Gallin (Other People's Money, Angels in America), Robyn Goodman (Avenue Q, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella), Mara Isaacs (Hadestown, McCarter Theater), Nelle Nugent (Latin History for Morons, For Colored Girls), and Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, Indecent).
The Frank Sinatra Dining Room was filled with Producers, Investors, Theatre professionals, and theater lovers who were given an entertaining tutorial about the business of Broadway by these dynamic women.
This Friars event was not surprisingly produced by Jamie deRoy.
The Friars Club (Monastery) may be physically located Off Madison Ave but it's soul and members are really On Broadway.
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Nelle Nugent,Susan Gallin, Jamie deRoy,Mara Isaacs, Robyn Goodman, Daryl Roth
Ladies who Launch
Susan Gallin, Robyn Goodman, Mara Isaacs, Nelle Nugent
Jamie deRoy, Susan Gallin, Robyn Goodman
Ladies who Launch
Jamie deRoy, Ladies who Launch
Tiler Peck, Principal Dancer New York City Ballet
Jamie deRoy, Christine De Lisle, Donna Soloway
Anita Waxman, Susan Weaving, Tiler Peck, Principal Dancer New York City Ballet
Robyn Goodman, Jamie deRoy, Nelle Nugent
Maria Cooper Janis & Jamie deRoy
Eda Sorokoff, Julie Budd, Donna Soloway
Frank Sinatra Dining Room
Julie Budd, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Eda Sorokoff
Jamie deRoy Riki Kane Larimer, Carol Scibelli, Merrie L. Davis
Judy Katz & Leonne Schanzer
Bob Spiotto, Director of Programs
