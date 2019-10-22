Photo Coverage: Broadway Producers 'Launch' at the Friars Club

Article Pixel Oct. 22, 2019  

Some of Broadway's leading women producers lunched at the Friars Club today followed by a panel discussion moderated by Friar and Broadway producer Jamie deRoy. Ms. deRoy who happens to be the 8th woman inducted into the Friars (back in the day), guided the discussion of the distinguished Tony Award Winning group which included Susan Gallin (Other People's Money, Angels in America), Robyn Goodman (Avenue Q, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella), Mara Isaacs (Hadestown, McCarter Theater), Nelle Nugent (Latin History for Morons, For Colored Girls), and Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, Indecent).

The Frank Sinatra Dining Room was filled with Producers, Investors, Theatre professionals, and theater lovers who were given an entertaining tutorial about the business of Broadway by these dynamic women.

This Friars event was not surprisingly produced by Jamie deRoy.

The Friars Club (Monastery) may be physically located Off Madison Ave but it's soul and members are really On Broadway.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Nelle Nugent,Susan Gallin, Jamie deRoy,Mara Isaacs, Robyn Goodman, Daryl Roth

Ladies who Launch

Daryl Roth

Susan Gallin, Robyn Goodman, Mara Isaacs, Nelle Nugent

Jamie deRoy

Mara Isaacs

Daryl Roth

Nelle Nugent

Jamie deRoy, Susan Gallin, Robyn Goodman

Ladies who Launch

Jamie deRoy

Robyn Goodman

Jamie deRoy, Ladies who Launch

Tiler Peck, Principal Dancer New York City Ballet

Jamie deRoy, Christine De Lisle, Donna Soloway

Anita Waxman, Susan Weaving, Tiler Peck, Principal Dancer New York City Ballet

Daryl Roth & Eda Sorokoff

Robyn Goodman, Jamie deRoy, Nelle Nugent

Nelle Nugent & Mara Isaacs

Maria Cooper Janis & Jamie deRoy

Eda Sorokoff, Julie Budd, Donna Soloway

Frank Sinatra Dining Room

Julie Budd, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Eda Sorokoff

Jamie deRoy Riki Kane Larimer, Carol Scibelli, Merrie L. Davis

Judy Katz & Leonne Schanzer

Julie Budd & Eda Sorokoff

Friars Club

Bob Spiotto, Director of Programs

Bob Spiotto

Coming Attractions



