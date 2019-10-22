Photo Coverage: Broadway Producers 'Launch' at the Friars Club

Some of Broadway's leading women producers lunched at the Friars Club today followed by a panel discussion moderated by Friar and Broadway producer Jamie deRoy. Ms. deRoy who happens to be the 8th woman inducted into the Friars (back in the day), guided the discussion of the distinguished Tony Award Winning group which included Susan Gallin (Other People's Money, Angels in America), Robyn Goodman (Avenue Q, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella), Mara Isaacs (Hadestown, McCarter Theater), Nelle Nugent (Latin History for Morons, For Colored Girls), and Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, Indecent).

The Frank Sinatra Dining Room was filled with Producers, Investors, Theatre professionals, and theater lovers who were given an entertaining tutorial about the business of Broadway by these dynamic women.

This Friars event was not surprisingly produced by Jamie deRoy.

The Friars Club (Monastery) may be physically located Off Madison Ave but it's soul and members are really On Broadway.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Nelle Nugent,Susan Gallin, Jamie deRoy,Mara Isaacs, Robyn Goodman, Daryl Roth



Ladies who Launch



Daryl Roth



Susan Gallin, Robyn Goodman, Mara Isaacs, Nelle Nugent



Jamie deRoy



Mara Isaacs



Daryl Roth



Nelle Nugent



Jamie deRoy, Susan Gallin, Robyn Goodman



Ladies who Launch



Jamie deRoy



Robyn Goodman



Jamie deRoy, Ladies who Launch



Tiler Peck, Principal Dancer New York City Ballet



Jamie deRoy, Christine De Lisle, Donna Soloway



Anita Waxman, Susan Weaving, Tiler Peck, Principal Dancer New York City Ballet



Daryl Roth & Eda Sorokoff



Robyn Goodman, Jamie deRoy, Nelle Nugent



Nelle Nugent & Mara Isaacs



Maria Cooper Janis & Jamie deRoy



Eda Sorokoff, Julie Budd, Donna Soloway



Frank Sinatra Dining Room



Julie Budd, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Eda Sorokoff



Jamie deRoy Riki Kane Larimer, Carol Scibelli, Merrie L. Davis



Judy Katz & Leonne Schanzer



Julie Budd & Eda Sorokoff



Friars Club



Bob Spiotto, Director of Programs



Bob Spiotto



Coming Attractions