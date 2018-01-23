Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!

Jan. 23, 2018  

Ngozi Anyanwu's The Homecoming Queen officially opened just last night at Atlantic Theater Company's Stage 2. The production, which is directed by Awoye Timpo, will play a limited engagement through Sunday, February 11, 2018.

The Homecoming Queen will feature Oberon K.A. Adjepong (Tamburlaine), Segun Akande (Mother of George), Ebbe Bassey (Classical Theater of Harlem's Medea), Vinie Burrows (A Midsummer Night's Dream - Shakespeare in the Park), Patrice Johnson (Tamburlaine), Mirirai Sithole (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play), Mfoniso Udofia (playwright, Sojourners and Her Portmanteau - NYTW), and Zenzi Williams (Mother Courage and Her Children - CSC).

A bestselling novelist returns to Nigeria to care for her ailing father, but before she can bury him, she'll have to relearn the traditions she's long forgotten. Having been absent for over a decade, she must collide with her culture, traumatic past, painful regrets, and the deep, deep love she thought she could never have.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

high res photos

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Hope Boykin, Awoye Timpo

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Awoye Timpo

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Awoye Timpo

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Hope Boykin

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Hope Boykin

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Zenzi Williams

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Zenzi Williams

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Mirirai Sithole, Zenzi Williams

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Mirirai Sithole

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Mirirai Sithole

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Ngozi Anyanwu

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Ngozi Anyanwu

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Ngozi Anyanwu, Oberon K.A. Adjepong

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Ngozi Anyanwu, Yvonne Orji

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Awoye Timpo, Vinie Burrows, Oberon K.A. Adjepong, Ngozi Anyanwu, Patrice Johnson

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Awoye Timpo, Patrice Johnson

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Awoye Timpo, Oberon K.A. Adjepong

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Segun Akande, Oberon K.A. Adjepong

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Oberon K.A. Adjepong

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Oberon K.A. Adjepong

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Segun Akande

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Segun Akande

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Patrice Johnson

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Patrice Johnson

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Mfoniso Udofia

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Mfoniso Udofia

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Mfoniso Udofia, Patrice Johnson

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Segun Akande, Mfoniso Udofia, Oberon K.A. Adjepong

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Hope Boykin, Segun Akande, Awoye Timpo, Mfoniso Udofia, Oberon K.A. Adjepong

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Ebbe Bassey

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Ebbe Bassey

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
Ebbe Bassey, Zenzi Williams

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer Broski Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
  • Photo Coverage: Evanna Lynch, Colin Campbell & Company Celebrate Opening Night of DISCO PIGS
  • Photo Coverage: The Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of 14th Annual UNDER THE RADAR Festival
  • Photo Coverage: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Celebrates 300 Performances
  • Photo Coverage: Anna Chlumsky, Adam Pally & the Cast of CARDINAL Meet the Press!
  • Photo Coverage: THE CHILDREN Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com