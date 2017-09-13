Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of ON THE SHORE OF THE WIDE WORLD

Atlantic Theater Company presents The New York premiere of Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens' (Harper Regan, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) Olivier Award winning play On the Shore of the Wide World, directed by Neil Pepe (Marie and Rosetta, Hands on a Hardbody).

On the Shore of the Wide World features Tony Award winner Blair Brown(Copenhagen), Odiseas Georgiadis (All We Had), Peter Maloney (Dying For It), Mary McCann (Bluebird, Harper Regan), LeRoy McClain (Cymbeline), Tedra Millan (Present Laughter), Ben Rosenfield ("Twin Peaks," Love, Love, Love), Luke Slattery ("The Family"), C.J. Wilson (Hold on to Me Darling) and Amelia Workman (The Layover).

Something is about to happen that will change one family forever. Set over the course of nine months, On the Shore of the Wide World is a play about love, family, Roy Keane and the size of the galaxy.

On the Shore of the Wide World will play a limited engagement through Sunday, October 8, 2017, Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20 Street). Check out photos from opening night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



The cast of ON THE SHORE OF THE WIDE WORLD



