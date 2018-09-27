Photo Coverage: Anya, Dmitry, Gleb & More! Meet the Cast of the ANASTASIA National Tour!

Sep. 27, 2018  

Take the journey! The North American tour of the critically-acclaimed Broadway production of Anastasia will launch at Proctors in Schenectady, NY on October 9, 2018 and will go on to play 30 cities in its first season. This production features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

The cast will star Lila Coogan as Anya, Stephen Brower as Dmitry, Jason Michael Evans as Gleb, Joy Franz as Dowager Empress, Tari Kelly as Countess Lily, Edward Staudenmayer as Vlad and Victoria Amelia Bingham as Little Anastasia. The ensemble includes Brianna Abruzzo, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Alison Ewing, Peter Garza, Jeremiah Ginn, Brett-Marco Glauser, Lucy Horton, Mary Illes, Fred Inkley, Kourtney Keitt, Beth Stafford Laird, Mark Mackillop, Kenneth Michael Murray, Taylor Quick, Claire Rathbun, Michael McCorry Rose, Matt Rosell, Sareen Tchekmedyian, and Addison Mackynzie Valentino.

The company just met the press and we're giving you a first look below!

Photo Credit: Monroe G. Scott

Lila Coogan

Lila Coogan

Lila Coogan

Lila Coogan

Stephen Brower

Stephen Brower

Jason Michael Evans

Jason Michael Evans

Jason Michael Evans

Tari Kelly and Edward Staudemayer

Tari Kelly and Edward Staudemayer

Tari Kelly and Edward Staudemayer

Tari Kelly and Edward Staudemayer

Joy Franz

Joy Franz

Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Aherns

Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Aherns

Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Aherns

Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Aherns

Darko Tresnjak

Darko Tresnjak

Darko Tresnjak

Stephen Flaherty, Darko Tresnjak, and Lynn Aherns

Principal cast and creative

Principal Cast

Full Cast

Full Cast

Darko Tresnjak

