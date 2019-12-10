Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall

Last night at Carnegie Hall, Andy Cooney presented the "Andy Cooney's Christmas Celebration".

This concert was to benefit Father Francis Pizzarelli's organization Hope House Ministries, which focuses on helping young people with addiction as well as homeless, single mothers within the Long Island community.

The Performers included: Andy Cooney with The New York Tenors that includes Daniel Rodriguez, Andy Cooney and Christopher Macchio, The Gatlin Brother, Larry Gatlin, Rudy Gatlin and Steve Gatlin, Brian Kennedy,The Hibernian Festival Singers under the direction of Christopher Bilella, The Big Apple Ensemble that includes Brian Moran, Colm Graham, Jimmy Kelly and Mitch Reilly, Eimear Reynolds, Marla Kavanaugh, Ryan Cooney and Hope House Ministries' H.I.M.S and HER.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



