Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall

Article Pixel Dec. 10, 2019  

Last night at Carnegie Hall, Andy Cooney presented the "Andy Cooney's Christmas Celebration".

This concert was to benefit Father Francis Pizzarelli's organization Hope House Ministries, which focuses on helping young people with addiction as well as homeless, single mothers within the Long Island community.

The Performers included: Andy Cooney with The New York Tenors that includes Daniel Rodriguez, Andy Cooney and Christopher Macchio, The Gatlin Brother, Larry Gatlin, Rudy Gatlin and Steve Gatlin, Brian Kennedy,The Hibernian Festival Singers under the direction of Christopher Bilella, The Big Apple Ensemble that includes Brian Moran, Colm Graham, Jimmy Kelly and Mitch Reilly, Eimear Reynolds, Marla Kavanaugh, Ryan Cooney and Hope House Ministries' H.I.M.S and HER.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
The Hibernian Festival Singers

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Christopher Bilella (Conductor)

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Father Francis Pizzarelli

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Andy Cooney

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Christopher Macchio

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Daniel Rodriguez, Andy Cooney and Christopher Macchio

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Daniel Rodriguez

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Daniel Rodriguez

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Christopher Macchio

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Daniel Rodriguez

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Daniel Rodriguez, Andy Cooney and Christopher Macchio

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Daniel Rodriguez

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Daniel Rodriguez, Andy Cooney and Christopher Macchio

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Daniel Rodriguez and Andy Cooney

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Christopher Macchio

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Marla Kavanaugh

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Marla Kavanaugh

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Marla Kavanaugh and Daniel Rodriguez

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Brian Kennedy

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Brian Kennedy

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Brian Kennedy

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Brian Kennedy

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Brian Kennedy

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Brian Kennedy

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Daniel Rodriguez

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Christopher Macchio

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Andy Cooney

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Daniel Rodriguez, Andy Cooney and Christopher Macchio

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Father Francis Pizzarelli

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
H.i.M.S And HER

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
H.i.M.S And HER with The Hibernian Festival Singers

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Larry Gatlin

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Steve Gatlin, Larry Gatlin and Rudy Gatlin

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Steve Gatlin, Larry Gatlin and Rudy Gatlin

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Steve Gatlin

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Larry Gatlin

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Larry Gatlin

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Steve Gatlin, Larry Gatlin and Rudy Gatlin

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Rudy Gatlin

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Larry Gatlin

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Rudy Gatlin

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Larry Gatlin

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Steve Gatlin, Larry Gatlin and Rudy Gatlin

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Rudy Gatlin

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Steve Gatlin

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Steve Gatlin, Larry Gatlin and Rudy Gatlin

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Steve Gatlin, Larry Gatlin and Rudy Gatlin with The Hibernian Festival Singers

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Andy Cooney and Jimmy Kelly

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Andy Cooney and Jimmy Kelly

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Ryan Cooney

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Ryan Cooney

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Marla Kavanaugh and Daniel Rodriguez

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Marla Kavanaugh, Daniel Rodriguez, Steve Gatlin, Larry Gatlin, Andy Cooney, Ryan Cooney. Rudy Gatlin, Brian Kennedy and Christopher Macchio

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Rudy Gatlin, Brian Kennedy and Christopher Macchio

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Rudy Gatlin, Brian Kennedy and Andy Cooney

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Marla Kavanaugh, Daniel Rodriguez and Steve Gatlin

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Steve Gatlin, Larry Gatlin and Rudy Gatlin

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Steve Gatlin, Larry Gatlin and Rudy Gatlin

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Steve Gatlin, Larry Gatlin, Andy Cooney, Rudy Gatlin, Ryan Cooney, Brian Kennedy and Christopher Macchio

Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
Brian Kennedy and Christopher Macchio



Related Articles

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: The Irish Tenors Start Their Holiday Tour in New Jersey
  • Photo Coverage: ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATER: THE MUSICAL WORLD OF MAURY YESTON Opens at The York Theatre
  • Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis, Beth Leavel & More Preview Holiday Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
  • Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
  • Photo Coverage: AIN'T TOO PROUD, BEETLEJUICE, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
  • Photo Coverage: Meet The Cast of ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATER: THE MUSICAL WORLD OF MAURY YESTON