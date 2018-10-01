BC/EFA
Photo Coverage: All The Stars Come Out For The 2018 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction

Oct. 1, 2018  

Yesterday, September 30, the heart of NYC's theatre district housed what fans like to call "Broadway Christmas," otherwise known as the 32nd Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

With 59 tables of memorabilia and opportunities to get autographs from and take pictures with 84 stars, the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction took place from 10 am to 7 pm in Shubert Alley, and along West 44th and West 45th Streets.

This year's event included 210 live and silent auction lots, with opportunities to win one-of-a-kind merchandise, and life-changing experiences.

Miss the big day or just want to relive it? BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out all of the photos below!

Micaela Diamond

Erik Lochtefeld

Jelani Remy

Gideon Glick and Alysha Umphress

Danny Burstein

Cheech Manohar

Rick Younger

Arielle Jacobs, Telly Leung, and Major Attaway

Christy Altomare

Christy Altomare and George Salazar

George Salazar and Will Roland

Kyle Selig

Jennifer Simard

Jamie Parker, Poppy Miller, and Paul Thornley

Ethan Slater and Nicolette Robinson

Bradley Gibson and L. Steven Taylor

Erika Henningsen and Jennifer Simard

Erich Bergen

Will Roland and George Salazar

Will Roland and George Salazar

Major Attaway, Arielle Jacobs, and Telly Leung

Jelani Remy and Alysha Umphress

Cheech Manohar, Barrett Wilbert Weed, and Rick Younger

Ben Schnetzer, Alexandra Billings, and John Ellison Conlee

Jessica Vosk and Amanda Jane Cooper

Laura Osnes

Alex Newell

Taylor Louderman

Patti Murin

Jelani Alladin

Isaac Powell and Dave Thomas Brown

Abby Mueller

Ben Crawford, Ali Ewoldt, and Jay Armstrong Johnson

Jason Butler Harner, Kevin Chamberlin, Isabel Keating, and Brooks Ashmanskas

Christiani Pitts

Adam Shapiro and Katie Lowes

Zach Adkins, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen, and John Bolton

Tony Yazbeck

Jessica Vosk

Amanda Jane Cooper and Jessica Vosk

Amanda Jane Cooper

Chita Rivera

Laura Osnes, Chita Rivera, and Tony Yazbeck

Laura Osnes

Christiani Pitts

Brooks Ashmanskas and Beth Leavel

Kevin Chamberlin and Isabel Keating

Tamyra Gray

Jay Armstrong Johnson and Ali Ewoldt

Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro

Ben Crawford, Katie Lowes, Adam Shapiro, and Patti Murin

Teal Wicks, John O'Hurley, and Jason Butler Harner

Ashley Park

Dave Thomas Brown and Abby Mueller

Grey Henson

Christopher Sieber and Angie L. Schworer

Eric William Morris and Jeremy Kushnier

Greg Hildreth, Caissie Levy, and John Riddle

Angie L. Schworer, Caitlin Kinnunen, and Christopher Sieber

Taylor Iman Jones

Storm Lever and Ariana DeBose

Beth Leavel

Drew Gehling, John Cariani, and Adam Kantor

Sky Lakota-Lynch and Phoenix Best

Angie L. Schworer, Christopher Sieber, and Caitlin Kinnunen

Jeremy Kushnier and Greg Hildreth

Greg Hildreth and Caissie Levy

Eric Anderson and Storm Lever

Alex Mandell and Dylan Baker

Ariana DeBose

Eric William Morris, Ariana DeBose, and John Riddle

Eric William Morris and John Riddle

Chita Rivera

