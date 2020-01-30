Photo Coverage: AMERICAN UTOPIA's David Byrne Celebrates New Sardi's Portrait

David Byrne, currently burning down the house on Broadway in David Byrne's American Utopia, was just honored with one of Sardi's legendary portraits. BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the special event below!

Talking Heads superstar David Byrne's triumphant rock spectacle American Utopia, is now playing at the legendary Hudson Theatre. This "dazzling, jubilant and rapturous" New York Times Critic's Pick comes to Broadway following a sold-out world tour. Byrne is joined by 11 diverse musicians from around the globe in this "knockout theatrical concert, honoring the pleasures of music, dance and song as collective celebration" (The Hollywood Reporter). Featuring "altogether astonishing choreography by Annie-B Parson" (The New York Times), with Tony-nominated Alex Timbers (director of Moulin Rouge!) serving as production consultant, it's "an artistically stunning tour de force" (Variety) brimming with "total, buoyant joy" (New York Magazine) - and it must end on February 16! Don't miss David Byrne, live on stage in this once-in-a-lifetime Broadway hit.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You