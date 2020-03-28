Photo Coverage: 19 Eerie Images of a Desolate Times Square

On an average day, approximately 330,000 people pass through Times Square. Not today. As the the current global health crisis continues, the Crossroads of the World is desolate.

The economic impact of a Broadway shut down is forecasted to be astronomical, with the industry possibly losing well over $100 million due to the drop in tourism spending being felt in the accommodation, hospitality, and food industries, in addition to many others. Broadway brought in 14.62 million people to the Times Square area last year.

Below, check out photos from the eerie streets of midtown- normally bustling with tourists at this time of year.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





