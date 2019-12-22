Photo Blast From the Past: Rosemary Murphy in 1980

Today we're flashing back to 1980 with this photo of Rosemary Murphy from 1980!

The photo features Murphy backstage on Opening Night after starring in Ibsen's ''John Gabriel Borkman" at Circle in the Square Theatre December 18, 1980 in New York City.

Check it out below!

Murphy made her stage debut in Germany, in a 1949 production of Peer Gynt. She made her Broadway debut in 1950 in The Tower Beyond Tragedy. She went on to appear in 15 Broadway productions, most recently in Noël Coward's Waiting in the Wings in 1999.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



