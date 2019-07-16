Phoenix Best, Amber Iman, and More Among Latest Vassar Powerhouse Casting

Vassar & New York Stage and Film have announced additional casting for the highly anticipated 35th Powerhouse Season in Poughkeepsie, NY, which continues through Sunday, July 28. Actors joining the annual summer play development incubator include Screen Actors Guild Award winner Caroline Aaron, Phoenix Best, Drama Desk Award winner Eboni Booth, Amber Iman, Drama Desk Award winner Abena Mensah-Bonsu, Drama Desk Award nominee Lisa Joyce, three-time Emmy Award nominee Brian Kerwin, Drama Desk Award winner David McElwee, Tony Award winner Frank Wood, and more. For tickets and more information on the season, please visit Powerhouse.Vassar.edu.

Goddess, the third musical workshop presentation of the 2019 Powerhouse season (July 26-28), conceived by Saheem Ali, music and lyrics by Michael Thurber, book by Jocelyn Bioh, additional lyrics by Mkhululi Z. Mabija, and directed by Saheem Ali; will feature Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Rodrick Covington(Once On This Island), Amber Iman (Shuffle Along..., Soul Doctor), Janelle McDermoth (A Bronx Tale), Drama Desk Award winner Abena Mensah-Bonsu (School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play), Adesola Osakalumi (Fela!), Lance Roberts (My Fair Lady, "Yo Gabba Gabba!"), Avery Smith (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Antoine L. Smith (Carousel, Miss Saigon).

The Best We Could (a family tragedy), the second 'Inside Look' Play Workshop of the season (July 25-27), by Emily Feldman and directed by Daniel Aukin, will feature Drama Desk Award winner Eboni Booth (Dance Nation), Drama Desk Award nominee Kristin Griffith (The Fatal Weakness), Tyrone Mitchell Henderson(Much Ado About Nothing), Drama Desk Award nominee Lisa Joyce ("Insecure," The Ugly One), and Tony Award winner Frank Wood (Network, The Iceman Cometh).

Becky Nurse of Salem, the fourth reading of the season (July 19 at 8pm), written and directed by Sarah Ruhl, will feature Mark Bedard (Pride and Prejudice), three-time Emmy Award nominee Brian Kerwin ("One Life to Live"), Drama Desk Award winner David McElwee (The Wayside Motor Inn), Ann McDonough (The Ferryman), Polly Noonan (Dear Elizabeth), Drama Desk and Obie Award winner Susannah Perkins (Network, The Wolves), and Drama Desk Award nomineeMiriam Silverman (Junk, Finks).

Delusion by Proxy, the fifth reading of the season (July 20 at 12pm), by Brooke Adams and directed by Ethan Silverman, will feature Screen Actors Guild Award winner Caroline Aaron ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Lynne Adams ("The Guiding Light"), Sarah Deaver (credits), Sara Ettner (Continuity), and Peter Gerety("Sneaky Pete").

The Paper Dreams of Harry Chin, the sixth reading of the season (July 20 at 5pm), by Jessica Huang and directed by Kip Fagan, will feature Kim Blanck (Octet,Alice By Heart), Caroline Hewitt (Junk), Kaipo Schwab ("Orange is the New Black"), David Shih ("The Path," KPOP), Ricardo Vázquez (Nina of the Woods), andJeena Yi (Network).

The Excavation of Mary Anning, the seventh reading of the season (July 21 at 4pm), by Ian August and directed by Sammi Cannold, will feature Sami Bray(1984, School of Rock), Alejandra Escalante (Tee'd Off), Vanessa Kai (credits), Amy Jo Jackson (Theresa & Allison), Nike Kadri (credits), and Patrena Murray(Gloria: A Life).

Powerhouse Season casting is by Telsey + Company. Casting for Delusion by Proxy by Pat McCorkle and Nathan Francis.

