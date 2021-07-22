Phillipa Soo Will Star on SHINING GIRLS Series

Recent Emmy nominee Phillipa Soo will star opposite Elisabeth Moss in the upcoming Apple TV Plus series Shining Girls.

Soo plays intelligent and sure-footed Jin-Sook who works in the research department at the Adler planetarium, according to Deadline. Moss is a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker.

The Hamilton star will serve as a series regular on the show, which is based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Beukes.

The cast also includes Wagner Moura as Dan, a veteran journalist breaking the widening story of a copycat attack, alongside Rocketman star and former Billy Elliot lead Jamie Bell as Harper, a mysterious loner with a surprising connection to Moss's Kirby.

Phillipa Soo is best known for her lead role as Eliza in Broadway's critically acclaimed show Hamilton, which she joined shortly after its inception. For her performance, she won the 2015 Lucille Lortel Award for Lead Actress in a Musical and was nominated for a 2016 Tony Award. Soo can be seen portraying Eliza in the recording of Hamilton on Disney+.

After graduating from Juilliard in 2012, Soo was cast as Natasha Rostova in the Ars Nova and Off-Broadway production of Dave Malloy's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. In 2007, Soo originated the title role in the Broadway production of Amelie. Soo appeared on Broadway in The Parisian Woman, which ran from November 2017 to March 2018.