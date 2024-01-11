Perelman Performing Arts Center and Galvan Initiatives Announce THE DEMOCRACY CYCLE 

A multi-year program of 25 commissions across theater, opera, dance, and music. Submissions will be accepted from January 16 – April 1, 2024 

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Perelman Performing Arts Center and Galvan Initiatives Announce THE DEMOCRACY CYCLE 

The Perelman Performing Arts Center (Khady Kamara Nunez,  Executive Director, Bill Rauch, Artistic Director) and Galvan Initiatives (T. Eric Galloway, Co-Founder and  President) announce a new program with a multi-year commitment to the commissioning and  development of 25 works across theater, opera, dance, and music: The Democracy Cycle asks artists to  explore themes relating to the nature, practice, and experience of democracy. 

Each selected artist will receive a $30,000 commission and another $30,000 for project development.  All 25 projects will be commissioned and developed over a 5-year period, with at least eight artists  chosen in each of the next three years. The Democracy Cycle, jointly conceived by Bill Rauch and T. Eric  Galloway, will be managed by project director Boo Froebel. 

The Democracy Cycle is designed to support new works to be performed live that illuminate the  promise, practice, imperfection, and opportunity of democracy. Artists creating in theater, dance,  music, opera and interdisciplinary practices are encouraged to apply in the open call process starting  January 2024. 

The Democracy Cycle aims to invigorate discussion and expression of democratic values by supporting  the unique abilities of artists to imagine new worlds, envision new possibilities, and provoke meaningful  discourse across any number of divides. 

“Given our location at the World Trade Center, I’m especially thrilled that PAC NYC is partnering with  Galvan Initiatives on The Democracy Cycle.” says Bill Rauch, PAC NYC. “We share a belief in the  importance of artistic and cultural expressions that foster civic responsibility and participation.  Performing artists are uniquely equipped to strengthen our understanding of what it means to live in  a democratic society, and I am confident that the works generated by this commissioning program will  both entertain and enlighten, create empathy and understanding, provoke questions, and open doors  to other points of view.” 

Artists submitting proposals are asked to identify and respond to ideas or themes related to democracy,  including core democratic principles and values (ex. political equality, majority rule, minority rights, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom of religion).

The Democracy Cycle primarily focuses on democracy as practiced in the United States, although  commissioned projects may include references to democracies worldwide that inform or deepen our  understanding of American democracy.  

The submission process for the first open call will open on January 16 and close April 1, 2024 at 11:59pm  EST.  

More information is available at: www.pacnyc.org/the-democracy-cycle 

ABOUT PAC NYC 

The PAC is a new home for emergent and established artists in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and  media from New York City and around the world. Flexible in design, the center is fully responsive to  artists’ creative visions. Intimate in scale, the PAC fosters an immediate connection between artists and  audience members. The center’s projects will sometimes involve significant community participation  and will always strive to have audiences reflect the work onstage. 

The PAC’s mission is to create connections by cultivating bonds between extraordinary artists and  communities, with exemplary performances in active dialogue across the arts, and in our flexible,  intimate spaces, inviting conversation and new relationships. Our art and our audiences reflect the  dynamic energy of all five boroughs of New York City. Our work asks all of us to consider and embrace  the complexities of society. Together, we welcome the entire world. The center is where the world  trades ideas. 

Galvan Initiatives aims to advance the Common Good by supporting strong advocates, vibrant  communities, and cultural expressions that foster civic action through three core programs. 

Henry van Ameringen Advocacy Fund. The HVA Advocacy Fund supports organizations that advocate  for social justice and protecting fundamental rights. We fund those fighting for the Common Good  locally, nationally, and worldwide. 

Community Building. The Community Building Initiative invests in creating spaces that support  democracy in pursuit of the Common Good.  

The Public Forum. The Public Forum is dedicated to exploring the meaning, experience, and future of  American Democracy through the arts, letters, scientific inquiry, and open dialogue spanning these  disciplines.  

The Democracy Cycle is a joint project of PAC NYC and Galvan Initiatives and is made possible by  generous support from Galvan’s Public Forum Program. 



