Peppermint Named Grand Marshall For NYC Pride 2026

Peppermint has been named a Grand Marshal for NYC Pride 2026. As Grand Marshal, Peppermint will help lead the NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 28, joining a global stage that brings together millions in celebration and protest, honoring the legacy of Pride while pushing forward the ongoing fight for equality.

This year’s theme, “For All of Us,” reflects both a call to action and a global invitation, centering those most marginalized within the community while welcoming LGBTQ people from around the world, particularly in places where Pride celebrations have been curtailed, to gather in New York City, the birthplace of the modern Pride movement. Through its year-round work, NYC Pride remains committed to building a future free from discrimination, where all people have equal rights under the law, using visibility, storytelling, and community to drive impact.

About NYC Pride

NYC Pride, the nonprofit behind New York City’s official Pride Month events since 1984, produces a slate of programming that includes the NYC Pride March, one of the largest and longest-running LGBTQ demonstrations in the world, as well as PrideFest, the nation’s largest LGBTQ street festival, and Youth Pride, a celebration dedicated to LGBTQ youth, families, and allies.

About Peppermint

Peppermint first rose to international prominence as the first out trans contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she finished as runner-up on Season 9. She went on to make Broadway history as the first out trans woman to originate a principal role in a musical, starring as Pythio in Head Over Heels. Her screen work includes roles in Netflix’s Survival of the Thickest and Hulu’s Fire Island.

Beyond her work on stage and screen, Peppermint has become a leading voice in advocacy, serving as the first-ever ACLU Artist Ambassador for Trans Justice, and serving on GLAAD's Board of Directors, using her platform to advance visibility, equity, and resources for LGBTQ communities nationwide.