Peppermint, Daya Curley, Sarah Stiles & More to Star in A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center Theatre Group

“A Transparent Musical” will make its world premiere at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum May 20 through June 25, 2023, and opens May 31, 2023.

Apr. 12, 2023  

The cast of A Transparent Musical, from the creators of the hit Amazon series, has now been determined. "A Transparent Musical" will make its world premiere at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum May 20 through June 25, 2023, and opens May 31, 2023. "A Transparent Musical" includes the book by MJ Kaufman and Joey Soloway and music and lyrics by Faith Soloway. James Alsop is set to choreograph, and Tina Landau will direct the innovative and irresistible new musical comedy based on the hit Amazon Prime original TV show by Joey Soloway.

The cast for this remarkable theatrical experience includes Adina Verson (Ali Pfefferman), Daya Curley (Maura Pfefferman), Liz Larsen (Shelley Pfefferman), Zachary Prince (Josh Pfefferman), Sarah Stiles (Sarah Pfefferman), Kasper (Ezra), Peppermint (Davina), and Murphy Taylor Smith (Rabbi Raquel) plus Samora la Perdida, Justin Rivers, Futaba Shioda, Natalie Weiss, Robert Pieranunzi, Jimmy Ray Bennett, Pat Towne, and Dahlya Glick.

"When we planned the 2022-2023 Season, we knew that 'A Transparent Musical' was an important story to be shared on the Mark Taper Forum stage. Coupled with this stellar cast, under the helm of Tina Landau and James Alsop, and current events, this musical is something that we all need," said Center Theatre Group Associate Artistic Director Kelley Kirkpatrick. "'A Transparent Musical' marks the first time that a story written by transgender and nonbinary artists - Joey Soloway, MJ Kaufman, and Faith Soloway - will be at the Taper reflecting a community and a moment that has never been told on our stages."

Audiences will follow the "Transparent" story through the Pfefferman family's youngest child Ali Pfefferman, played by Adina Verson, as they navigate the ups and downs of self-discovery. Ali's Los Angeles Jewish family is filled with secrets, but when their parent, Maura - played by Daya Curley - transitions to the transgender matriarch she always knew she was, the family is forced to confront their own identities and navigate their relationships with each other. Through a revelatory story of acceptance and self-expression, "A Transparent Musical" explores the intersection of Jewish and queer history while celebrating the imperfectly human and startlingly familiar aspects of a universally relatable family.

The design team for "A Transparent Musical" is Adam Rigg (Scenic Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Kai Harada (Sound Design), Yee Eun Nam (Projection Design), Matthew Armentrout (Wig Design). They are joined by John Clancy (Orchestrations), Julie McBride (Arrangements, Music Direction, and Conductor), Casting by The Telsey Company - Patrick Goodwin, CSA and Charlie Hano, CSA and with additional casting by Michael Donovan Casting - Michael Donovan, CSA and Richie Ferris, CSA. David S. Franklin is Production Stage Manager.

Tickets for "A Transparent Musical" are currently on sale and start at $35. They are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 628-2772 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, and in collaboration with the four Associate Artistic Directors, Lindsay Allbaugh, Tyrone Davis, Neel Keller, and Kelley Kirkpatrick, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1,600 to 2,100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics, and circumstance to serve Los Angeles. CenterTheatreGroup.org




