Pentacle's FALL FURTHER XII Comes to Dixon Place Next Month

A diverse lineup of companies and choreographers will be presented by Pentacle at Dixon Place—New York City's historically renowned experimental local haven for creativity—on Friday, November 17 at 7:30pm for Pentacle's twelfth year of Fall Further! From a side splitting dive into the phenomenon of pronouns, to stirring aerial work intermingled with melancholic naturistic projections, to a creative mix of bungee and modern dance, an evening of intriguing dance performance awaits.

Join in for a one-time performance bringing together works by Claire Porter / PORTABLES (NJ), Freespace Dance (NYC/NJ), milkleaf (Los Angeles), The Moving Architects (NJ), and Sonia Plumb Dance Company (CT). Please note there will be no late seating after 7:40pm. Contact Pentacle at adminsupport@pentacle.org with any questions about the performance.

Fall Further, now in its twelfth year, is Pentacle's signature fall performance showcasing Administrative Support Program (ASP) artists in the heart of the entertainment capital of the East Coast. In line with Pentacle's mission to design unique and robust programs for performing artists at critical stages in their careers, ASP provides direct administrative services and performance opportunities for New York City local and national artists looking to build more sustainable organizational operations alongside a cohort of artists with similar goals.