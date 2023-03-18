Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Pennsylvania School District Vetoes Production of THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Pennsylvania School District Vetoes Production of THE ADDAMS FAMILY

On Tuesday night, the board voted 2-7 to not approve a production of Andrew Lippa's musical adaptation of the iconic property for 2024.

Mar. 18, 2023  

A voting board in the school district of Northern Lebanon, Pennsylvania has vetoed a proposed production of the popular musical, The Addams Family.

On Tuesday night, the board voted 2-7 to not approve a production of Andrew Lippa's musical adaptation of the iconic property for 2024.

Board members who voted against the show expressed concerns over some of the musical's darker themes, which include sequences involving cartoonish depictions of violence and smoking.

Board member Troy Williams, a local pastor who voted against the show, expressed his belief that the show has no place in the district despite its widespread popularity with school and community theatre groups, including several recent productions in nearby high schools.

"The question at hand is," he said, "is the musical appropriate for the students, faculty, staff, parents and community at large for the Northern Lebanon School District? And the answer is no...There are a number of songs, scenes, lines and phrases I do not want to promote within our district."

Fellow board member Nathan Erdman told Penn Live that he felt now was not the appropriate time to present this material, stating, "I just think in my own opinion, there's a lot of other great musicals or great scripts we could choose from and at this time, with our climate and culture, I'd like to see a different one picked out."

Members who voted in favor of the show include Michelle Bucks who told reporters, "No matter what musical we choose, somebody somewhere is going to have discomfort with it...That doesn't necessarily mean that it is inappropriate for the entire school and entire community."

Board President Barry Naum feels that the show isn't appropriate for a school setting.

"I know that I would enjoy seeing this play in a community theater or some other context," he said. "But when it comes down to it, we are not a community theater. We are a school."

Some board members proposed edits to the material, while others felt editing would do little to stem the issue given the darker themes and situations inherent to the Addams Family brand. Edits to licensed works must also be submitted to and sanctioned by rights holders.

Read the full story here.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY features a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice (librettists of the 2006 Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Jersey Boys), music and lyrics by Drama Desk Award winner Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party).

In this original story, the famously macabre Addams Family is put to the test when outsiders come to dinner, hurling Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Fester, Grandmama and Lurch headlong into a night that will change the family forever.

In a prolific career spanning six decades, Charles Addams created several thousand cartoons, sketches and drawings, many of which were published in The New Yorker. But it was his creation of characters that came to be known as The Addams Family that brought Addams his greatest acclaim. With a unique style that combined the twisted, macabre and just plain weird with charm, wit and enchantment, Addams' drawings have entertained millions worldwide and served as the inspiration for multiple television series and motion pictures.



Related Stories
Photos: Alanis Morissette Visits The Cast Of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Backstage At The National Photo
Photos: Alanis Morissette Visits The Cast Of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Backstage At The National Theater
The national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical Jagged Little Pill is making a stop at the National Theater in Washington D.C. this week and the show's iconic composer, Alanis Morissette stopped in this week to meet with the cast of the show! Check out photos of Alanis visiting with star Heidi Blickenstaff and the rest of the cast!
Josh Groban Out of SWEENEY TODD Tonight & Tomorrow Due to Illness Photo
Josh Groban Out of SWEENEY TODD Tonight & Tomorrow Due to Illness
Josh Groban will not be in Sweeney Todd for Friday, March 17th's 8pm performance or Saturday, March 18th's 2pm performance due to illness. Groban was also out of the performance last night, Wednesday March 16th. 
Video: Meet the All-Star Dancers of Bob Fosses DANCIN on Broadway Photo
Video: Meet the All-Star Dancers of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' on Broadway
Dancin' is currently in previews on Broadway and we are hanging with Wayne Cilento and the cast in this video!
Video: First Look at DRAG RACE Taking on WIGLOOSE! as Season 15 Rusical Photo
Video: First Look at DRAG RACE Taking on WIGLOOSE! as Season 15 Rusical
The remaining contestants on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 are competing in the annual Rusical! This season, the Rusical is titled 'Wigloose,' a takeoff on the classic musical Footloose. Watch a sneak peek video of Anetra, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Salina EsTitties, and Sasha Colby preparing for the challenge!

More Hot Stories For You


Josh Groban Out of SWEENEY TODD Performances Tonight & Tomorrow Due to IllnessJosh Groban Out of SWEENEY TODD Performances Tonight & Tomorrow Due to Illness
March 17, 2023

Josh Groban will not be in Sweeney Todd for Friday, March 17th's 8pm performance or Saturday, March 18th's 2pm performance due to illness. Groban was also out of the performance last night, Wednesday March 16th. 
New Michael Friedman Musical ESSENTIAL ALICE to Have Staged Reading at South Carolina New Play FestivalNew Michael Friedman Musical ESSENTIAL ALICE to Have Staged Reading at South Carolina New Play Festival
March 17, 2023

The South Carolina New Play Festival will present a posthumous staged reading of “Essential Alice” with music and lyrics by the late Michael Friedman and book by Annie Weissman. See how to purchase tickets!
Nova Y. Payton, Natascia Diaz & Karen Vincent to Lead THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND at Olney Theatre CenterNova Y. Payton, Natascia Diaz & Karen Vincent to Lead THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND at Olney Theatre Center
March 17, 2023

The World Goes ꞌRound, the critically acclaimed revue featuring the music of John Kander and Fred Ebb that premiered off-Broadway in 1991, gets a new look in a three-way co-production by ArtsCentic, Everyman Theatre, and Olney Theatre Center.
Video: Bonnie Milligan Sings 'Maria' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2023Video: Bonnie Milligan Sings 'Maria' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2023
March 17, 2023

Watch Bonnie Milligan sing 'Maria' from West Side Story at Broadway Backwards 2023!
Video: A Complete Herstory of RuPaul's Drag Race RusicalsVideo: A Complete Herstory of RuPaul's Drag Race Rusicals
March 17, 2023

RuPaul's Drag Race is about to get a little bit Broadway when the cast cuts loose to 'Wigloose: The Rusical!' in tonight's episode. Tune in to MTV tonight at 8pm ET to watch as the remaining contestants (Anetra, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Salina EsTitties, and Sasha Colby) take on the Season 15 Rusical challenge. Until then, recap the every monet from RuPaul's Drag Race seasons past.
share