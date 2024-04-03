Patti LuPone Says She's More Likely to do a Broadway Play Than a Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Three-time Tony Award-winning theatre icon Patti LuPone is currently touring the country with her show A Life in Notes, but the star said she isn't sure if she would return to Broadway to do a musical.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, LuPone stated, "I don’t know if I’ll ever do another Broadway musical cause I just don’t think they’re very good right now. They’re not writing for me,"

While she isn't interested in taking on a musical, she would consider doing a play on Broadway.

"I don’t know if I want to do eight shows a week in a Broadway musical, but I would do a play in a heartbeat.”

LuPone went on to discuss the current state of Broadway, sharing, "I don’t believe how expensive the tickets are at the door. It’s become an elite sport. If you’re going to develop audiences, you have to get young people in the theater, and they have to see more than Back to the Future."

Read the full story HERE.

ABOUT Patti LuPone



Patti LuPone is a three-time Tony Award winner for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s Broadway production of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical Company, Madame Rose in the 2008 production of Gypsy and Eva Peron in the original Broadway production of Evita. Her New York stage credits also include War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); Shows for Days; Company (NY Philharmonic); Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); Sweeney Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations); Noises Off; The Old Neighborhood; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award); Oliver!; Accidental Death of An Anarchist; The Water Engine; and The Robber Bridegroom (Tony nomination). London: Company (Olivier Award, WhatsOn Stage Award); Master Class; Sunset Boulevard (Olivier Award nomination); Les Miserables and The Cradle Will Rock (Olivier Award for her performances in both productions). Opera: The Ghosts of Versailles (LA Opera), To Hell and Back (SF Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra), The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (LA Opera-debut), Regina (Kennedy Center. Her film credits include Ari Aster’s Beau is Afraid opposite Joaquin Phoenix, The School for Good and Evil (Netflix), Last Christmas, The Comedian, Parker, Union Square, Driving Miss Daisy, Witness. TV/Streaming: Marvel’s “Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries” (upcoming), “Hollywood,” “Pose,” “Mom,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Penny Dreadful” (Critics Choice Award nomination), “Girls,” “American Horror Story (“NYC” and “Coven”),” “30 Rock,” “Glee,” “Frasier” (Emmy nomination), four seasons as Libby Thatcher on ABCs “Life Goes On.” She is a founding member of both the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman’s The Acting Company and the author of the NY Times best-seller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.