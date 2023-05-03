Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park to Premiere in June

Bryant Park is announcing a multi-year partnership with Paramount+ to support its wildly popular Monday evening summer movie series, becoming Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park. Additionally, this summer, Bryant Park will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Movie Nights, its longest-running program.

Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park returns to the lawn for al fresco screenings under the stars every Monday, beginning June 12 through August 14. In addition, moviegoers can enjoy a variety of local food and drink curated by Hester Street Fair. The pop-up market will feature a rotating line-up of artisanal vendors from the five boroughs on the park's Fountain Terrace each Monday.

"Movie Nights is one of Bryant Park's most popular series and with the support of Paramount+, we can continue to provide free high quality outdoor movie screenings for New Yorkers and visitors for many more years to come," said Dan Biederman, President of Bryant Park Corporation.

Paramount+ has an unmatched streaming movie library that includes thousands of popular titles from across all genres, including recent blockbusters and critically acclaimed films, as well as genre defining movies and beloved classics.

"Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park will build upon the storied annual event, serving as the perfect way for Paramount+ to highlight some of the very best offerings from our ever-growing mountain of movies for everyone to enjoy," said Domenic DiMeglio, EVP and CMO, Paramount Streaming. "As we continue to expand our world-class library of beloved movies available on Paramount+, we are excited to showcase another stellar lineup of classics and cult favorites this summer in an iconic New York setting by becoming the official naming partner of the event."

In the coming weeks, the Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park line-up, curated in partnership with New York Magazine's Vulture, will be released.

For the most up-to-date information on Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park and all of the free summer programs at the park, visit bryantpark.org.

ABOUT BRYANT PARK CORPORATION

Bryant Park Corporation (BPC), a private not-for-profit company, was founded in 1980 to renovate, finance and operate Bryant Park in New York City. BPC is funded by income from events, concessions and corporate sponsors, as well as an assessment on neighboring properties, and does not accept government or philanthropic monies. In addition to providing security, sanitation, and horticultural services, BPC offers restaurants, food kiosks, world-class restrooms, and a wide range of free events throughout the year. The Midtown Manhattan park is visited by more than 12 million people each year and is one of the busiest public spaces in the world. BPC's website, bryantpark.org, offers more detailed information and a schedule of upcoming events.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, SHOWTIME and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world's biggest and most popular soccer leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream CBS News Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms.