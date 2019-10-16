Paley Center For Media To Preview Investigation Discovery's IN MEMORIAM
The Paley Center for Media announced today that it will preview In Memoriam, an Investigation Discovery documentary that explores the emotional impact on the survivors of three recent mass shootings. This program is the latest addition to the PaleyLive NY fall season and will take place at the Paley Center's New York location on Tuesday, November 5 at 6:30pm. Following the screening there will be a special discussion and Q&A moderated by former prosecutor, victim's rights advocate, and The View Co-Host, Sunny Hostin.
"In Memoriam is a powerful look at the impact these tragic events have on those left behind," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We feel privileged to preview this timely documentary and host the insightful and important conversation that is certain to follow."
"In Memoriam is a documentary film which reflects Investigation Discovery's efforts to shine a klieg light on diverse legal issues, like gun violence, a plague affecting our nation today. In that regard, award-winning director Ben Steele, has created a passionate documentary about this divisive subject, where we empower viewers to make their own decision and, perhaps, to demand appropriate and well considered action to help avoid the next such tragedy," says Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.
In the United States, there is an active shooter incident every 12 days. In Memoriam shows the wrenching perspective of wounded survivors, grieving relatives, and heroes of the horrific attacks at the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, the Sutherland Springs Baptist Church in Texas, and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Sunny Hostin and discussion participants will explore issues raised by the documentary, concentrating on how we must go beyond the polarized gun control debate to examine the permanent emotional scars mass shootings create. In Memoriam will premiere on Investigation Discovery in February 2020.
PaleyLive programs offer audiences the rare opportunity to engage in informative discussions in intimate settings held at The Paley Center for Media in New York, to not only expand society's understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, but also to educate and entertain the public.
Tickets for In Memoriam will go on sale to Paley Center Patron, Fellow, and Supporting Members on October 16 at noon. Tickets go on sale for Paley Center Individual Members on October 17 at noon; and to the general public on October 18 at noon. PaleyLive events often sell out to Paley Center Members before tickets go on sale to the general public. Paley Members enjoy presale access and ticket discounts. Become a Member today, and get tickets to this event before the general public. For more information on the many benefits of Paley Center Membership including early access to purchase tickets, please visit paley.me/join.
For more information on this special preview screening please visit paleycenter.org.
