Padverb LLC and Rosalind Productions Inc. Announce Content Collaboration

Padverb, the leading social audio interview platform, today announced its partnership and content collaboration agreement with Rosalind Productions Inc., a Drama Desk Award-winning and Tony-nominated Broadway, Off-Broadway, and film production company.

Padverb will feature a series of theater podcast interviews with Rosalind Productions executives Abigail Rose Solomon and Jen Kranz, covering topics that range from developing musicals to female-led producer teams, as well as upcoming productions, such as 'The King's Wife' musical.

"Padverb is excited to feature theater-related interviews and partner with Rosalind Productions", said Padverb's CEO Anna Haskell. "Our platform is meant to bring a wide spectrum of interview content to our listeners, and we especially like Rosalind Productions' focus on strong female characters. We believe that the audio interview medium is the best format to explore topics of theatre and film production with real producers themselves. Theatre lovers will find the interviews fun and fresh!"

Abigail Rose Solomon, Founder and Executive Producer of Rosalind Productions added "We're excited to be featured on Padverb's audio interview platform. Interviews allow for an unhurried setting, unlike any other media, where we can expand on our viewpoints. We appreciate an opportunity to talk about our upcoming productions and our producing mission, which is to change the narrative to eradicate gender and racial bias."