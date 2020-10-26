PRELUDE 2020 Week 2 Schedule Announced

The second week of the 2020 Prelude Festival: Sites of Revolution, runs until October 30.

The second week of the 2020 Prelude Festival: Sites of Revolution, runs until October 30. All events are free and take place completely online. Take a look at www.preludenyc2020.com for more information.

TUESDAY, OCT. 27



8:30 am EST, hold Created by Mei Ann Teo, composed by Orion S. Johnstone, with collaborators You-Shin Chen, Troy Anthony, and Matthias Neckermann hold is an invitation to contemplative practice in queer resistance to capitalist conditioning of time, via collective gathering and recurring durational space. hold cultivates the body as site of revolution with seeds of intention sown in the morning and the rain of prayers at night. ﻿ the structure is simple: welcome (3 min) opening "bell"----closing "bell" (20 min) seed/prayer (7min)

12:00 pm EST, SEGAL TALKS with Kelsey Pyro Join us for a conversation with Executive Director of The Segal Center, Frank Hentschker about the Prelude 2020 piece Good Byes

5:30 pm EST, Striking the Balance: A Conversation with MENASA Theatre Artists Working in Non-Traditional Styles A panel featuring Avi Amon, Mariam Bazeed, Kareem Fahmy, and Moe Yousuf

7:00 pm EST, Una niña, una familia, un pueblo Directed and video designed by Stefania Bulbarella with performances by Eugenia Diaz Cosentino, Delfina Kavulakian, Dominique Melhem, Flow Gateño, and Camila Taleisnik Una niña, una familia, un pueblo is a developmental work in progress based on the memoir of María Melizza. Focusing on her memories as a child this piece explores her journey as an immigrant from Italy arriving in Argentina after escaping the Second World War. In the midst of devastation, "cuando no hay patria ni enemigos, vencedores ni vencidos," we are left with each other in order to survive. Based on the memoir of Maria Isabella Melizza - Una niña, una familia, un pueblo

8:00 pm EST, How We Get Through Created by Kareem M. Lucas At an unprecedented time when our industry remains at a virtual standstill during a simultaneous global pandemic and national uprising on the cusp of a generation defining presidential election, this piece uses intercut interviews with various artists to excavate the meaning of this moment. In this short film, Kareem M. Lucas has created and shared a brief list of personal questions for married artists from all over the country to transparently answer while recording themselves. Weaving together a timely and timeless collage of how we get through this trauma, grief, fear, and uncertainty, while continuing to dare to live.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28

12:00 pm EST, SEGAL TALKS with Mei Ann Teo, Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Zachariah Ezer & Dominique Rider Join us for a conversation with Executive Director of The Segal Center, Frank Hentschker about the Prelude 2020 pieces hold, Vichitra and SPEEDRUN

6:30 pm EST, Get Rid of the Gala!: Artists and Arts Workers Reimagine What Could Take Its Place A panel featuring Cynthia Flowers and Seonjae Kim, additional panelists TBA

8:00 pm EST, Weltschmerz, and other Italian words I never reunderstood for the first time in 1920 under a Fascist regime 100 лет спустя Directed and co-created by Dustin Wills, composed and co-created by Daniel Schlosberg This is a Soviet montage of attractions con motivetti di Weltschmerz, Shadenfreude, Fernweh, Ohrwurm, Backpfeifengesicht, Schwarmerei, Vershlimmbessern, Sturmfrei, Wanderlust, Zugzwang, Kummerspeck, Torschlusspanik, Erklärungsnot, Innerer Schwienehund, Treppenwitz, Lebensmüde, Sitzfleisch, Sitzpinkler, Kuddelmuddel, and Kopfkino. Is it anterograde and retrograde amnesia? False awakenings? Déjà vu? Uroboros? Hè hè?

THURSDAY, OCT. 29

12:00 pm EST, SEGAL TALKS with Bryn Herdrich, Jeesun Choi, John Collins, Greig Sargeant and Ben Williams Join us for a conversation with Executive Director of The Segal Center, Frank Hentschker about the Prelude 2020 pieces Penny Thoughts and Baldwin & Buckley at Cambridge

5:30 pm EST, Upheavals in Language: Four Critics on the Words They Never Want to See Again A panel featuring Soyica Diggs Colbert, Miriam Felton-Dansky, Brain Eugenio Herrera, and Diep Tran

7:00 pm EST, bb brecht Performed by Miranda Haymon After teaching tenure, writing books, and receiving consistent recognition for his federally subsidized art-making, bb brecht is finally satisfied....and has lost all inspiration. So he's becoming an Instagram influencer, where he hopes to rediscover desperation, exhaustion, suffering, and the many perils of modern life under corporate-driven capitalism. Los geht's!

8:00 pm EST, Good Byes Music produced and vocals by Kelsey Pyro, film and direction by Kino Galbraith An experimental music film about the journey of letting go to create space. The original music depicts the ending of personal friend, romantic, and familial relationships with Black men amongst the national loss of George Floyd. Shot in Brooklyn and Minneapolis, the imagery interprets the music's story and tone.

FRIDAY, OCT. 30

12:00 pm EST, SEGAL TALKS with Stefania Bulbarella, Yeujia Low, Le'Andra LeSeur & Dena Igusti Join us for a conversation with Executive Director of The Segal Center, Frank Hentschker about the Prelude 2020 pieces Una niña, una familia, un pueblo, Animal Empire, Passing Time with Grace and Cut Woman

5:00 pm EST, Penny Thoughts Co-created by Jeesun Choi and Bryn Herdrich Money plays a huge role in our lives. We pin our hopes and dreams on the dollar and yet we are unwilling to talk about it. Let's end that taboo. A storytelling project/video collage, Penny Thoughts is a digital companion piece to BUST (Soho Rep's Writer/Director Lab).

5:30 pm EST, Animal Empire Co-written by Justin Aaron Halle, co-written, composed, and directed by Yeujia Low In this one-act digital musical, animals-sick of years of mistreatment and because a speeding sheriff accidentally kills a deer on a highway-take up arms against humans. Our pet cats claw us to death, our dogs deafen us with non-stop barking. The locusts destroy our crops, the sparrows spread diseases, the wild animals invade the cities... When the dust clears, will there be any humans left?

6:30 pm EST, body100 Garrett Allen + Nazareth Hassan Tell me what you want me to do. I don't want to negotiate. I gave you the tools. Listen to my nothingness. Worship me, if you want. Just make sure you listen.

8:00 pm EST, Passing Time with Grace By Le'Andra LeSeur Passing time with Grace is an extended documented performance using video, sound, and a form of non-linear narrative to focus on the ways in which the body responds to trauma: in stillness, in reflection, and in unhinged movement.

