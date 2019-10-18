PREFORMANCES With Allison Charney Season Opening Concert Features a World Premiere

PREformances with Allison Charney returns to New York City's Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center on Thursday, October 24th at 7:00pm.

The 11th season of this innovative concert series features the world premiere of Steven Christopher Sacco's AIR for violin and piano.

Sacco's piece will be performed by violinist Eriko Sato - the co-concert master of the Orchestra of St. Luke's and Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and pianist David Oei. Sato and Oei will also perform works by Paul Schoenfeld and Alfred Schnittke.

Tickets are available at www.preformances.org





