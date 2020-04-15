PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: BEYOND THE HORIZON by Eugene O'Neill
During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.
This week we will be focusing on the plays of Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, Eugene O'Neill.
Today's play, Beyond the Horizon!
Beyond the Horizon premiered on Broadway in 1920 and won the 1920 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
Beyond the Horizon focuses on two brothers Andrew and Robert, and takes place on the family farm in the Spring, then moves forward three years later in the Summer, and moves forward a final time five years later into the Fall.
The play was revived on Broadway in 1926 and featured direction by James Light, and starred Malcolm Williams (James Mayo), Judith Lowry (Kate Mayo), Albert Tavernier (Captain Dick Scott), Thomas Chalmers (Andrew Mayo), Robert Keith (Robert Mayo), Aline MacMahon (Ruth Atkins), Eleanor Wesselhoeft (Mrs. Atkins), and Elaine Koch (Mary).
The play was presented by London's National Theatre in 2010, and was adapted for television in 1975 for PBS' Great Performances series.
