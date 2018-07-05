PHOTO/VIDEO: Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor's INDOOR BOYS Launches Season 2

The Indie Award-winning series "Indoor Boys" created, directed, and starring Broadway's Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants; NBC's "SMASH") and Alex Wyse (Spring Awakening; Marvel's "Iron Fist") recently celebrated the launch of its second season. With a total of eight new chapters, Season Two premiered June 25, 2018 with two episodes released each Monday for 4 weeks through July. Check out photos from the launch plus catch up on episodes 1 and 2!

Episode 1:

Episode 2:

"We are so excited to bring this new season of adventures to our fans," shared Alex Wyse. "The first two episodes feature Carolee Carmello (three-time Tony Award nominee), Kyle Harris (Freeform's "Stitchers"), Noah Weisberg ("Modern Family;" Broadway's Legally Blonde), Rana Roy (WGN's "Underground"), and Michael Tacconi(Broadway's upcoming The Cher Show).

Season Two introduces 3-time Tony Award-nominee Carolee Carmello as Nate's mother, Ellen, and Obie and Drama Desk Award Winner Veanne Cox as Luke's mother, Lenora, with Krysta Rodriguez, Kyle Harris, Lilli Cooper, Isaac Powell, Rana Roy, and Michael Kostroff.

After last year's award-winning, critically-acclaimed first season in Los Angeles, Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse are at it again. But this time we find our duo in the Big Apple... as they continue to explore the boundaries of their no-boundaries friendship. Watch the two homebody millennials as they navigate a family reunion in New York City.

The critically-acclaimed first season of "Indoor Boys" premiered on HuffPost Queer Voices and received four 2018 Indie Award Nominations including Best Comedy Series. The season two cast will include the return of Frankie Grande, Michael Tacconi, Patrika Darbo (2018 Indie Series Award winner for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series), and of course, Wesley Taylor (2018 Indie Award nominee for Best Actor in a Comedy Series) and Alex Wyse, who received the 2018 Indie Series Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in the first season of "Indoor Boys".

Additional accolades for the premiere first season include: Official Selection, Die Laughing Film Festival; Official Selection, HollyWeb Festival; Official Selection, Webisode Festival; Award of Excellence, IndieFEST Film Awards; Official Selection, LA COMEDY FESTIVAL 365: Screening Series; Winner, Best Web Series, ICP Ent. Short Film Series; Official Selection, Web Series Festival Global; Silver Award, L.A. shorts awards; and Award of Merit Special Mention: Web Series, Best Shorts Competition.

