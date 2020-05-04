PHOTOS/VIDEO: Aisha Jackson, Kennedy Caughell and More Perform in Virtual Concert Benefiting ASTEP
ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com produced a 60-minute virtual concert on Thursday, April 30, which featured live performances by Broadway performers and songwriters alike as a benefit for Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP).
Hosted by Laura Josepher and David Sisco, the concert featured songs by Rick Bassett & Jessica Fleitman (THE AVERAGE-SIZED MERMAID), Alanya Bridge (IN BETWEEN), Carl Danielsen (BRINGING FIRE), Tom Gualtieri & David Sisco ("Draw the Circle Wide"), Tor Hyams & Lisa St. Lou (STEALING TIME), Janine McGuire & Arri Simon (BORDERS), Andy Monroe (THE KID), Adam Overett (POPESICAL), Will Reynolds (RADIOACTIVE), Curtis Rhodes & Leslie Becker (A PROPER PLACE), Katya Stanislavskaya (GOING SOUTH), Michael Wartofsky (THE MAN IN MY HEAD), and Clay Zambo (GREENBRIER GHOST).
Performers included: Ally Bonino (PREGNANCY PACT), Kennedy Caughell (GREAT COMET), Tor Hyams & Lisa St. Lou, Aisha Jackson (FROZEN), Lizzie Klemperer (SCHOOL OF ROCK), Andy Monroe, Bex Odorisio (THE VISITOR), Aaron Phillips (AMERICAN MORNING), Adam Overett (THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA), David Sisco, Katya Stanislavskaya, Will Reynolds (DADDY LONG LEGS), and Clazy Zambo.
Check out photos and video from the concert below! Watch the full concert on ContemporaryMusicalTheatre's YouTube Channel HERE.
Registration for the concert was free but donations to support Artists Striving to End Poverty were suggested. ASTEP was conceived by Broadway Musical Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell who by to talked about her organization during the concert. Donations can be made by clicking here.
Lisa St. Lou
Virtual Concert flyer (writers)
Virtual Concert (performers)
